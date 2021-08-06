BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EditShare®, a technology leader that delivers software to enable collaborative media workflows for storytellers, today released its Q3 technology update with notable improvements to the way customer access, monitor, and configure FLOW and EFS. Moving away from "thick-client" applications towards portable, rich web-based user experiences, EditShare solutions boast ELK analytics monitoring and reporting, HPE optimized FLOW production nodes that accommodate productions of all sizes as well as set the stage for larger multi-location and enterprise workflows with enhanced EFS media synchronization and FLOW Services Scaling.
"EditShare solutions aim to deliver a rich web-based experience that enables customers to create amazing together, anywhere," comments Sunil Mudholkar, vice president of product management, EditShare. "This release is another leap forward. We have built a multi-location foundation on a scalable, resilient architecture that offers customers new ways to collaborate. It provides an unparalleled web-based remote production workflow experience for productions of all sizes. We are excited to bring these capabilities to our customers and support their ability to work where they want and with their tools of choice."
EditShare Q3 FLOW and EFS Update - Capabilities at a Glance
● Operating similar to a CDN, the optimized EFS multi-location data transfer capabilities leverage best in class, open software solutions to provide transparency over asset movement, enabling users to prioritize transfers across multiple locations with easy to define business rules.
● Paving the way for scalable, resilient enterprise workflows, FLOW Scan Scaling Service enables distributed processing in parallel, letting users run multiple scan instances across storage tiers.
● Optimized for HPE, new FLOW Production Nodes now come in Light, Standard and XL, supporting small to enterprise workflows, enabling customers to right-size configurations for their productions.
● Popular open-source ELK analytics lets customers easily visualize important data to proactively maintain the health of their FLOW and EFS installations as well as ensure that all systems are running at optimal performance.
● EditShare Connect is now available for Linux expanding cloud workflows and enabling every EditShare customer to have a first-class user experience.
● FLOW UI and EFS Control offer users a superior navigation and seamless graphical experience with new iconography and 'dark-mode' color scheme.
Watch the FLOW Q3 update video to learn more about the new features and capabilities at https://editshare.live/PRFLOW2021-4
For more information on FLOW, please visit https://editshare.com/products/flow-media-management/.
For more information on EFS, please visit https://editshare.com/products/efs-storage/.
