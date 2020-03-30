EdjSports_Tournament_of_Champions_Bracket.jpg

The EdjSports' Tournament of Champions determines the all-time best Men's NCAA Basketball teams from years past, since the introduction of the 3-point line (1987 to 2019). https://edjsports.com/ncaam/tournaments/

 By EdjSports

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EdjSports, the premier firm in sports analytics, announced today that it will hold two virtual Men's College Basketball tournaments: a Tournament of Champions and a 2020 Men's National Championship.

Printable brackets and current odds for each team to win their respective tournaments are available now at https://edjsports.com/ncaam/tournaments/.

EdjSports is keeping the dream alive for this year's teams and creating new bragging rights for past champions, players, and fans.

EdjSports Tournament of Champions

The EdjSports Tournament of Champions is set up to determine the all-time best team from years past, since the introduction of the 3-point line. From 1987 to 2019, there have been 33 NCAA men's basketball champions.

For this bracket, past championship teams are seeded according to the dominance they exhibited during their respective championship seasons. This bracket also includes a play-in game, to narrow the field to a 32-team bracket. Match up results are based on a single game simulation from the EdjSports' Massey Ratings System, to determine which teams advance.

Post-game analysis will be provided by award-winning sports journalist Pat Forde.

Winners from each round will be revealed daily beginning Tuesday March 31st with a Champion crowned on Saturday, April 3rd at https://edjsports.com/ncaam/tournaments/.

2020 Men's National Championship

This virtual tournament is intended to determine the best team in 2020 and will be comprised of a traditional 68 team bracket sourced by Bracket Matrix using the EdjSports' Massey Ratings System.

On Monday, April 6th EdjSports will unveil the winner of this virtual 2020 National Championship.

About EdjSports
 EdjSports \Edge-Sports\ empowers smarter decision-making with proven predictive and prescriptive analytical models and win probability applications in the sports industry for teams, media, fans and bettors. EdjSports helps decision makers enhance their ability to gain the competitive edge that ultimately impacts the bottom line - winning. EdjSports properties include EdjSports.com, Football Outsiders, EdjVarsity and EdjSports has a strategic partnership with Massey Ratings.

