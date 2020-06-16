BARRINGTON, N.J., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cailabs, a manufacturer of unique photonics products, has partnered with Edmund Optics® (EO) to make reflective laser beam shaping more accessible than ever before. The innovative Cailabs Canunda Reflective Axicons are now exclusively available online from EO and are in stock for immediate worldwide shipping.
These reflective axicons generate high-quality Bessel beams for glass processing and other high-power laser applications. Their unique, fully reflective design can handle high energy and eliminate chromatic dispersion, making them compatible with femtosecond ultrafast lasers, such as Ti:sapphire and Yb-doped lasers. Conventional transmissive axicons, on the other hand, suffer from the broadening of ultrafast pulses due to their broad waveband. Cailabs Canunda Reflective Axicons are available in various dielectric coatings for common laser wavelengths and include a manufacturer's certificate of specification conformity.
EO's global inventory of standard Cailabs Canunda Reflective Axicons significantly reduces the long lead times that are typical of high-power laser optics. The axicon's coating and apex angle can also be customized for a specific application if no standard options meet your exact needs.
EO engineers, trained by Cailabs, are available 24/5 to assist you with selecting the appropriate Cailabs Canunda Reflective Axicon and other laser optics required for your application.
To learn more about Cailabs and the Canunda Reflective Axicons available at Edmund Optics, please visit www.edmundoptics.com/cailabs.
Edmund Optics® (EO) is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. EO designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products.
