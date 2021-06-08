CAPE MAY, N.J., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PIVs, used across many industries, pose multiple hazards to operators and other employees including tip overs, roll overs, falling loads, PIVs falling from loading docks, and PIVs striking pedestrians. Every year there are hundreds of deaths and tens of thousands of serious injuries associated with PIVs worldwide, as well as millions of dollars of damage to products and warehouses.
eDriving's Crash-Free Culture program will help organizations globally to manage these hazards, and more, using its proven methodology for driver/operator risk reduction. The program includes:
- Safety Culture: Privacy Notice, Operator Pledge and Risk Foundation, to ensure knowledge and understanding of company policy, and operator performance criteria.
- RoadRISK® PIV – eDriving's predictive risk assessment tool that helps organizations understand the likelihood of an operator being involved in an incident, and why; Produces a risk classification ("Low", "Medium", "High") for each operator.
- DriverINDEX® – Crash-Free Culture's analytics platform that integrates comprehensive operator performance data into a single system for a unified view of total risk across an organization. DriverINDEX ranks operators to identify those most at-risk, and helps organizations deliver a high-risk response plan for those who need it, as well as less intensive training for those in lower risk categories.
- RiskCOACH® – Up to 12 eLearning modules per driver per year including targeted PIV topics such as Attitude, Hazard Recognition, Knowledge, Stability Triangle, Pre-Shift Inspections, Warehouse Safety, and more. A coaching toolkit is also provided, with easy-to-use templates to assist warehouse managers in coaching their high-risk operators to safer behavior.
- Benchmarking – Monthly, quarterly and annual reporting allows warehouse managers to monitor key metrics regarding collisions, injuries and incidents.
"Managing the risk and safety of Powered Industrial Vehicle operators can be a challenge for organizations around the world, especially when most of the resources available are geared towards operator licensing and renewal," said Ed Dubens, Founder/CEO of eDriving. "But, just like managing driver safety, managing the safety of PIV operators day in and day out begins with a commitment to creating a crash-free culture. We are delighted to extend our award-winning program for the benefit of organizations with PIVs globally."
Phase 2 of the Crash-Free Culture program for PIVs, targeted to launch in Q3 2021, will incorporate insights from eDriving's Mentor smartphone app. The addition of Mentor TAG, a feature utilizing windshield "tags" for enhanced data collection, will expand the view of operator risk through the addition of Mentor's robust set of telematics data calibrated for PIVs.
About eDriving
eDriving, a Solera company, revolutionized driver risk management with the introduction of the world's first defensive driving CD-ROM in the 1990s. Today, eDriving helps organizations around the world to reduce incidents, collisions, injuries, license violations, carbon emissions, and total cost of fleet ownership through its patented digital driver risk management programs.
At its heart is the Mentor by eDriving smartphone app that identifies risky driving behaviors for intervention and safe driving habits for recognition. In-app features include micro-training and coaching, gamification, collision reporting, vehicle inspections, and an individual FICO® Safe Driving Score validated to predict the likelihood of being involved in a collision. Through our five-stage, Crash-Free Culture® risk reduction methodology, eDriving helps organizations embrace safety as a strategic imperative and build a company-wide culture of safety. Our Virtual Risk Manager® platform integrates and analyzes on-road driver performance data within a privacy-first, data-secure environment that supports drivers and their managers every step of the way.
eDriving is the digital driver risk management partner of choice for many of the world's largest organizations, supporting over 1.2 million drivers in 125 countries. Over the past 25 years, eDriving's research-validated programs have been recognized with over 100 awards around the world.
Visit http://www.edriving.com
Media Contact
Julie Farmer, eDriving, 07912 265691, julie.farmer@edriving.com
SOURCE eDriving