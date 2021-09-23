CAPE MAY, N.J., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eDriving, a Solera company, and leading global provider of digital driver risk management solutions, has appointed Sarah Bechtold as Senior Vice President, Global Driver Risk Management.
Sarah leverages her unique and robust background to bring our global driver safety solutions to new customers, and to partner with new and existing customers in the development of implementation strategies and plans to maximize the success of each risk management program deployment.
Sarah has nearly 20 years of experience working for a Fortune 250 company, with past responsibilities including project and change management, training, marketing communications, sales and safety. In her safety role, Sarah was responsible for developing a global fleet safety strategy and implementing a program that would increase awareness around the importance of safe driving and ultimately reduce vehicle collisions. This is where Sarah was first introduced to eDriving, and together they partnered to implement a Mentor pilot program that delivered 30% reduction in Collisions per Million Miles vs. a 23% increase in the control group, setting the stage for a successful global rollout over the next two years.
"With Sarah's first-hand experience of the deployment and management of a successful global driver risk management program, her knowledge will be invaluable to our clients and prospective clients," said Ed Dubens, CEO and Founder of eDriving. "Having led an extremely successful pilot and rollout of the Mentor program to drivers across North America and Canada, Sarah is perfectly placed to support companies from approval and pre-pilot stages through to full program implementation and management."
Sarah holds a Bachelor's degree in Organizational Management and Communications and a Master's in Business Administration.
About eDriving
eDriving, a Solera company, helps organizations around the world to reduce incidents, collisions, injuries, license violations, carbon emissions, and total cost of fleet ownership through its patented digital driver risk management programs.
At its heart is the Mentor by eDriving smartphone app that identifies risky driving behaviors for intervention and safe driving habits for recognition. In-app features include micro-training and coaching, gamification, collision reporting, vehicle inspections, and an individual FICO® Safe Driving Score validated to predict the likelihood of being involved in a collision. Mentor's integrated automatic crash detection and Personal SOS features powered by Sfara and Bosch trigger a voice call and emergency support, as needed, from one of Bosch's Global Call Centers supporting >50 countries. Through its five-stage, patented Crash-Free Culture® risk reduction methodology, eDriving helps organizations embrace safety and reduce risk for Sales, Service, Delivery and Warehouse drivers, all within a privacy-first, data-secure environment.
eDriving is the digital driver risk management partner of choice for many of the world's largest organizations, supporting over 1.2 million drivers in 125 countries. Over the past 25 years, eDriving's research-validated programs have been recognized with over 100 awards around the world.
