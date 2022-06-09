Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Educational Technology Products and Companies
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terra Dotta, a leading global engagement education technology provider, today announced that it has been named "Global Engagement Company of the Year" in the fourth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.
Terra Dotta helps more than 700 colleges and universities automate and streamline all areas of international student and study abroad programs as well as mitigate risk factors of student, faculty and staff travel through its enterprise-grade, cloud-based global engagement platform and mobile apps.
"The Terra Dotta experience delivers safe and compliant end-to-end global engagement, enabling the pursuit of new opportunities. Whether you're focused on domestic or international travel, international student enrollment, or fostering global engagement through virtual programs, Terra Dotta is the go-to partner," said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "Congratulations to the entire Terra Dotta team on winning 'Global Engagement Company of the Year.'"
When the pandemic hit, Terra Dotta's solutions came to the forefront as its travel management technology helped client institutions ensure traveler safety, confirm individual traveler locations and risk, and coordinate emergency return travel home. In addition, Terra Dotta helped institutions offer students virtual global experiences, ensure international education program continuity and maintain valuable global experiences. Terra Dotta's support in enabling robust virtual and domestic experiences extended greater opportunities for cultural immersion to many historically underserved populations who, due to financial, health or other constraints, may have never been able to study abroad.
More recently, Terra Dotta introduced its global engagement platform, an integrated approach to connecting all aspects of international programming and supporting campus services, released a next-gen Alert Traveler travel risk management solution and announced its new Engage solution to help personalize and automate the communication to and management of students' global experiences. According to a recent Terra Dotta survey, 72% of U.S. college students want to study abroad in 2022 to strengthen their language skills and prepare for the global workforce.
"We are thrilled to win this award from EdTech Breakthrough. Terra Dotta is focused on providing our growing roster of higher ed clients the enterprise-grade technology and comprehensive support they need to cultivate student-focused global education. As part of the adaptations needed throughout the COVID crisis, we collaborated and evolved our delivery of global engagement on many campuses," said Anthony Rotoli, CEO of Terra Dotta. "With both students and institutions resuming travel and international enrollment programs to pre-Covid levels, Terra Dotta is serving the new global environment to help maximize international education accessibility, compliance and duty of care to continue to enhance students' global engagement."
The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,250 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.
###
About Terra Dotta
Terra Dotta is the trusted leader in global engagement solutions for higher education. Over 700 universities and colleges use Terra Dotta's global engagement platform to facilitate cross-cultural experiences for students, faculty and staff in more than 85 countries worldwide. The company's solutions help customers deliver end-to-end, accessible global engagement experiences that meet comprehensive safety and compliance requirements – from managing domestic and international travel to international student programs, virtual and global experiences and beyond. Terra Dotta is based in Chapel Hill, N.C. and can be found at http://www.terradotta.com.
About EdTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.
Media Contact
Meggan Manson, Young & Associates for Terra Dotta, 301-371-6995, megganm@yapr.com
SOURCE Terra Dotta