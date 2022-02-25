NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edtech Market value is set to grow by USD 112.39 billion, as per the latest report by Technavio.
Moreover, learners shifting toward ebooks is notably driving the Edtech market growth. However, factors such as the availability of open-source learning content may impede market growth.
Edtech Market: Regional Analysis & Forecasts
46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for Edtech in North America.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. North America has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing adoption of game-based learning will facilitate the Edtech market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Edtech Market: Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts
The Edtech market share growth by the K-12 segment has been significant. This report provides insights on the market segments. Through these insights, you can safely deduce transformation patterns in consumer behavior, which is crucial to gauge segment-wise revenue growth during 2021-2025 and embrace technologies to improve business efficiency.
Vendor Analysis & Product Offerings
The Edtech market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- Alphabet Inc.- The company operates under Google and Other Bets business segments. The company offers Edtech products such as Google Workspace, Google Cloud, and Chromebooks.
- Blackboard Inc.- the company runs its operations under Recruitment services, Consulting services, and Student success services business segments. The company offers Edtech programs such as Learning Management Systems and Data and Education Analytics platform.
- Chegg Inc.- The company offers services, which encompasses digital products and services, and Required Materials, which primarily includes print textbooks and eTextbooks. Moreover, the company also provides Edtech programs such as Biology, Business, and Engineering
Edtech Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist Edtech market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the Edtech market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the Edtech market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Edtech market vendors
Edtech Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 17.85%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 112.39 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
20.93
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 46%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Blackboard Inc., Chegg Inc., Coursera Inc., Edutech, edX Inc., Instructure Inc., Microsoft Corp., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Udacity Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
