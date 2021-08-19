RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Growing edtech startup Trilogy Mentors announced today the completion of its extensive rebranding initiative in response to the company's evolution from a blended tutoring startup to the leading all-in-one tutor management software. The rebrand includes a new name, Pearl, a new website, TutorwithPearl.com, as well as a host of new features on its platform.
"Our progression from tutoring company to edtech SaaS was the driving force behind our decision to rebrand," said John Failla, Founder and CEO of Pearl. "Just like the transformation of a pearl from a grain of sand into a beautiful gem, our company's story has been one of evolution, too. Our new identity, Pearl, is a symbolic reflection of both our company's ongoing growth and the development of the minds of the students in the educational process."
Over the last year, Trilogy Mentors has cemented its status as a market leader in tutoring software solutions for individual tutors and educational institutions. The edtech startup experienced a 400% user growth between academic years 2020-2021, with a user base totaling 7,000 nationwide, and facilitated over 1,500,000 minutes of instruction.
Fueled by Seed funding totaling $2.1M, the company's rapid growth reflects the surging demand for tutoring to mitigate the catastrophic learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 11, 2021, the federal government earmarked $28 billion for learning loss in the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund. Within a few months of the ARP being signed into law, Pearl was hard at work partnering with states, districts, and educational institutions to help them stand up tutoring programs overnight and pull on the federal funds for programing.
"With the pandemic accelerating the adoption of remote teaching and hybrid learning environments, Pearl is perfectly positioned to service the incredible demand for tools that cater to this new educational paradigm shift," said Failla. "The fact that the average tutoring company on our platform doubled the size of their business from November 2020 to March 2021 is a testament to the strength of our platform to help tutors scale their online tutoring businesses."
In conjunction with this rebranding announcement, Pearl is revealing a few new improvements to its suite of tools for tutors, including:
- A more robust virtual classroom. Pearl is partnering with Twilio to make their virtual classroom tool more accessible and easier to use.
- A new customizable storefront. The Pearl platform now offers every organization the opportunity to build a custom storefront to directly market and sell their tutoring services (and receive payment for services upfront).
- Improved user management tools. Onboarding, matching, messaging, and scheduling are some of the daily headaches tutoring admins deal with, and so Pearl built the tools required by tutors to not only manage their users, but also to improve the engagement amongst their students, parents, and tutors.
"Over the coming months, we're excited to complete our website design overhaul, rolling out a few more pages on the site as well as tweaks to the platform dashboard and tools," said Failla. "We'll continue to make improvements to the product features and functionality to meet the evolving needs of the amazing tutors and the students who use our platform."
To learn more about Pearl, visit their new website TutorwithPearl.com.
You can also follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn.
About Pearl
Launched in 2016, Pearl (formerly Trilogy Mentors) began as a local Richmond area tutoring company, helmed by John Failla. Within a few years, Failla realized that the remote learning trend was here to stay and that there was no all-in-one platform to help tutors manage the increasingly hybrid learning environment and to scale their business. And so he pivoted the company, developing it into the leading tutor management software it is today. Pearl empowers educational institutions and tutoring companies to focus on tutoring, not tech, with its easy-to-use, scalable platform. To learn more about Pearl, start a free trial, or book a demo, visit TutorwithPearl.com.
Media Contact
Termeh Mazhari, Pearl, +1 804-476-0982, termeh@tutorwithpearl.com
SOURCE Pearl