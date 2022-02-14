SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Edthena video observation and collaboration platform was recently chosen as one of only 15 products to be named a 2022 Top EdTech Product of the Year by District Administration® and Future of Education Technology® Conference (FETC). This annual award recognizes the most innovative solutions that are helping leaders meet the ever-evolving education technology needs of their districts and schools.
"There is a timely need for high-quality professional learning in education. And, as such, we are continually innovating to provide district leaders with the technology needed to support—and engage—teachers as they work to improve their practice," said Adam Geller, founder and CEO of Edthena. "We are honored to receive this award from District Administration and FETC, as it further solidifies the impact of our platform and the use of video in driving teacher effectiveness."
A panel of expert judges selected Edthena from more than 130 total products. All submissions were judged on how the tools are breaking new ground, how much value they add to education, how intuitive they are for users, and whether they deliver what they promise. Edthena was formally recognized at FETC 2022 in Orlando, Florida.
Districts can use the Edthena platform in a number of ways to support high-impact teaching and help streamline feedback to teachers. The platform enables feedback to teachers using video observations and increased teacher-to-teacher collaboration. There is also the ability to scale best practices across the district with secure video libraries, to engage educators in flexible micro-credential-style learning, to support professional learning communities (PLCs) and peer observations, and much more.
"I like this tool to improve PLCs," said one judge regarding Edthena. "It is also a great tool for coaches to leverage for one-on-one improvement plans with teachers."
Highlighted in Edthena's award-winning submission was its new feature to blur teaching videos. After easily and reliably uploading video of their instruction to the Edthena platform, teachers can simply drag and resize rectangles onto their video to create a permanently-blurred area. This feature is particularly useful for Zoom-style videos with student names that need to be removed for privacy reasons.
"While it may not sound like much, it turns out that blurring videos would otherwise require specialized programs and practiced editing skills," said Geller. "Now, teachers can blur specific areas of their videos quickly and easily."
Following the recent awards recognition from District Administration and FETC, Edthena announced its new AI Coach™ platform to help schools and districts provide all teachers with supportive coaching. This first-of-its-kind solution uses artificial intelligence to guide teachers through a self-coaching cycle aligned to common growth areas.
