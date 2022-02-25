NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The education apps market is expected to grow by USD 70.55 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49%. The education apps market also recorded a 29.98% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2021 as per the latest market report by Technavio. The education apps market is fragmented, the report also offers information on several market vendors, including Age of Learning Inc., Alphabet Inc., Duolingo Inc., Edmodo, edX Inc., Lumos Labs Inc., MyScript, Quizlet Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and WizIQ Inc. among others.
Education Apps Market: Growing demand for STEM-based apps to drive growth
The key factor driving growth in the education apps market is the growing demand for STEM-based apps. The increasing job opportunities in STEM fields are encouraging students to opt for STEM subjects and encouraging learners to install STEM-based education apps that can prepare them for the job market. Globally, both developing and developed countries are emphasizing improving STEM education systems due to growing opportunities in these streams. The increasing number of projects on STEM subjects is creating demand for STEM-based apps and the emerging app developers are investing in creating numerous apps for the STEM segment.
Education Apps Market: Rising focus on wearable technology to be a major trend
The growing focus on wearable technology is another major factor supporting the education apps market share growth. Wearable technologies improve communication between teachers and students by facilitating a platform for sharing ideas, implementing processes, and exchanging feedback. Wearable smart devices are a growing trend in the global education apps market. Smart devices allow a user to install apps and learn subjects. The option of storing data in the cloud has encouraged users to adopt wearable devices that facilitate learning through apps
Education Apps Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the education apps market by End-user (Higher education and Pre K-12) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
- 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for education apps in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The large consumer base, increasing awareness about education apps, growing Internet penetration, the adoption of smartphones, the increasing emphasis on technology by educational institutions, and the favorable government initiatives will facilitate the education apps market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
- The education apps market share growth by the higher education segment will be significant for revenue generation. The higher education application segment observed considerable growth in the global education apps market in 2020. This is due to the temporary closure of colleges and universities in response to the restrictions imposed by the governments of different countries to contain the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions led to a switch from offline classes to the online mode, which subsequently led to a surge in demand for higher education applications across the world.
Education Apps Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 70.55 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
29.98
Performing market contribution
APAC at 41%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Age of Learning Inc., Alphabet Inc., Duolingo Inc., Edmodo, edX Inc., Lumos Labs Inc., MyScript, Quizlet Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and WizIQ Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2 Market Characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.3 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Education Services
2.3.1 Inputs
2.3.2 Operations
2.3.3 Connecting and innovating
2.3.4 Marketing and sales
2.3.5 Support activities
2.3.6 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Higher education
- Pre K-12
The two segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2020. The inflatables segment constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was Pre K-12.
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by End-user
Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
5.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 18: Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Pre K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Pre K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 20: Pre K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user
6. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 22: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
The regions covered in the report are:
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Growing demand for STEM-based apps
8.1.2 Growing government initiatives
8.1.3 Increase in penetration of phone Internet
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Data security
8.2.2 High cost of interoperability and OS fragmentation
8.2.3 High competition from MOOCs
Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Growing focus on wearable technology
8.3.2 Rising demand for game-based learning
8.3.3 Increase in integration of apps
8.3.4 Growing emphasis on technology-based course delivery
8.3.5 Blended learning through AR
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Competitive scenario
9.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Age of Learning Inc.
Exhibit 43: Age of Learning Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 44: Age of Learning Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 45: Age of Learning Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 46: Age of Learning Inc. - Key offerings
10.4 Alphabet Inc.
Exhibit 47: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 48: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 49: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 50: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
10.5 Duolingo Inc.
Exhibit 51: Duolingo Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 52: Duolingo Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 53: Duolingo Inc. - Key offerings
10.6 Edmodo
Exhibit 54: Edmodo - Overview
Exhibit 55: Edmodo - Product and service
Exhibit 56: Edmodo - Key offerings
10.7 edX Inc.
Exhibit 57: edX Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 58: edX Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 59: edX Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 60: edX Inc. - Key offerings
10.8 Lumos Labs Inc.
Exhibit 61: Lumos Labs Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 62: Lumos Labs Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 63: Lumos Labs Inc. - Key offerings
10.9 MyScript
Exhibit 64: MyScript - Overview
Exhibit 65: MyScript - Product and service
Exhibit 66: MyScript - Key offerings
10.10 Quizlet Inc.
Exhibit 67: Quizlet Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 68: Quizlet Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 69: Quizlet Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 70: Quizlet Inc. - Key offerings
10.11 Rosetta Stone Ltd.
Exhibit 71: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 72: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 73: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 74: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 75: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Segment focus
10.12 WizIQ Inc.
Exhibit 76: WizIQ Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 77: WizIQ Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 78: WizIQ Inc. - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 80: Research Methodology
Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 82: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations
