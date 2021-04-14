MCLEAN, Va., Apr.14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
Over the past year, the use of remote learning and digital equity solutions exploded as students, teachers and administrators navigated the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on education. With proven benefits such as improvements to learning by expanding opportunity and allowing teachers to respond to students' unique needs, it's clear that remote learning tools are here to stay.
To empower education administrators to make informed ed tech investments and utilize the investments they made throughout the pandemic, experts from Kajeet will be joined by Joliet Independent School District and Landon Spencer Community School District information technology leaders to discuss:
- How e-learning tools were adjusted to accommodate distance learning and meet student needs.
- The future of education, including remote, hybrid and in-person environments, and how schools can prepare to continue serving students inclusively and equitably.
Date: Thursday, April 22, 2021
Time: 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. ET
About Kajeet
Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to students, enterprises, state and local governments, and IoT solution providers. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel®, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility. Whether to enable digital access that ensures student success, empower companies to connect and control devices in the field, or offer support and a platform to launch a complex mobile solution, Kajeet is trusted by many to make powerful and flexible wireless solutions easy. Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally in 24 other countries, and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 38 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and follow on Twitter at @Kajeet.
