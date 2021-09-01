SEATTLE, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adaptively Education is launching interactive, simulation-based STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) classes to supplement in-school learning for third through eighth grades. Following their model for math and language arts, all classes are online after-school, accessible to any family, and feature live, teacher-led sessions, very small classes, and gamification strategies.
Balancing the importance of hands-on learning with the need for access for all families, the Adaptively STEM simulations are completely online -- no supplies to purchase and no extra space needed at home. The simulations to support each unit of learning were supported in part by the National Science Foundation (NSF), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate. (Note that contents are solely the responsibilities of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of the NSF, NIH, or DHS.)
"We always want to offer students what is relevant, but also what is exciting and makes learning fun," said Hao Lam, founder and CEO of Adaptively, "and our STEM programs will be learning that is hands-on and minds-on."
According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (April 2021), by 2029 STEM careers are projected to grow more than two times the total increase for all other occupations.
"We know the need for STEM is really high right now, especially as students are struggling with learning during the pandemic," said Lam. "At the core of all of Adaptively's programs is the focus on critical thinking, not rote routine. With that, plus our passionate teachers in online classes, we knew we could offer a much-needed supplement to STEM in schools."
Working with a teacher during live, online after-school sessions, students will engage in small group classes to work through online simulations and group labs. Classes will be offered in 12-week units, with each focusing on a different topic. Some examples of topics include Design Logic, Living Things, and Green Energy.
"We know the simulations work," says Lam. "In fact, students have shown significant achievement gains of up to 30% on tests measuring student understanding of core STEM topics" based on research of over 2,000 students nationally who participated in pre- and post-assessments using STEM simulations.
The first 12-week session, "Motion, Living Things and Earth Processes," starts nationwide September 25, 2021. For more information about STEM programs, please visit the program page on our website.
About Adaptively: Adaptively combines passionate teachers with innovative online classroom technology and gamification strategy to supplement classroom learning for first through eighth grades. Adaptively applies a unique approach to identify where a student is in their journey, define a path to their individual needs, and then deliver challenging fun through tailored teaching. For more information, please visit our website at adaptivelyeducation.com.
