NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT NORTHERN NEW CASTLE...OCEAN... NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN...SOUTHWESTERN WARREN...MERCER...SOMERSET... NORTHWESTERN SALEM...SOUTHERN MORRIS...HUNTERDON...NORTHWESTERN GLOUCESTER...BURLINGTON...MONMOUTH...MIDDLESEX...MONTGOMERY...EASTERN BERKS...SOUTHEASTERN LEHIGH...BUCKS...CHESTER...PHILADELPHIA... SOUTHERN NORTHAMPTON AND DELAWARE COUNTIES... At 1205 PM EST, an area of heavy snow was located along a line extending from Coatesville to near Bivalve. Snowfall rates of around an inch and a half per hour will be common within this band. Given temperatures in the 20s and the cold ground, road conditions will rapidly deteriorate. In addition, the visibility will be reduced to one quarter of a mile within the heavy snow. Be prepared for snow covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling. Locations impacted include... Philadelphia, Toms River, Reading, Trenton, Camden, Wilmington, New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Newark, Long Branch, Easton, West Chester, Asbury Park, Somerville, Gloucester City, Sandy Hook, Somerset, Edison, Lakewood and Bethlehem. This includes the following highways... New Jersey Turnpike between exits 1 and 13. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 359. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 60. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 40. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 0 and 23. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 47 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 43. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 34. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 76. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 31. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 19. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 75 and 134. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.