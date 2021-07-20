DURHAM, N.C., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MetaMetrics®, an education technology company founded in Durham, moved its headquarters to the historic Golden Belt Campus in downtown Durham this month. Golden Belt Campus is an award-winning, creatively revitalized cotton and textile mill transformed into a high-energy, high-tech mixed-use community. Other tenants include Hi-Wire Brewing, Strata Solar, WillowTree, The Cotton Room, Pairwise, Durham Art Guild and more.
The company had already been planning to move its team of more than 100 employees prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now has discovered its new space supports changes brought to the fore by the disruptions of the past year. Its new 20,401 square feet Golden Belt workspace provides both a hub for its employees to come together and collaborative technology that blurs the distinction between working remotely and working in the office; offering a hybrid model that provides the best of both worlds.
In addition, Golden Belt offers MetaMetrics with a world-class location for a world-class business. In this new dynamic campus and facility, the company can tap into local tech talent and energy. And being in the heart of downtown Durham allows MetaMetrics to embrace its roots and become more involved in the community. Team members will have access to an enriched work-life balance in a vibrant neighborhood of campus art events, restaurants, yoga and other shops and activities.
In its more than 35 years, MetaMetrics has had several corporate locations around the Research Triangle Park, but for co-founder and CEO, Malbert Smith, Golden Belt is personal. Smith explains, "My father was the senior pastor of Grey Stone Church on Hillsborough Road from 1953 until he retired in 2000. As a child I can remember walking to the Durham Public Library on Main Street, maybe two minutes from Golden Belt, every Thursday where my family would check out books for the week. I feel fortunate to have grown up in Durham where my parents were public school teachers before my Dad went into the ministry."
Developer of the widely adopted Lexile® Framework for Reading and Quantile® Framework for Mathematics, MetaMetrics collaborates with the education community to make test scores actionable and to ensure students achieve their highest potential.
About MetaMetrics
MetaMetrics is an award-winning education technology organization that offers the only scientifically valid, universal scales for measuring silent and oral reading and listening (Lexile) and math (Quantile) with plans to develop measures for writing. The Lexile and Quantile Frameworks measure student ability and the complexity of the content they encounter. Lexile and Quantile measures and related technologies link assessment to instruction and provide next steps for students of all ages and abilities. The measures also provide valuable insights about students' potential for growth. MetaMetrics' measures, products and services are licensed to dozens of education product companies to help achieve that growth. For 35 years, MetaMetrics' work has been increasingly recognized for its research-based approach to improving learning. For more information, visit metametricsinc.com.
Media Contact
Lisa Wolfe, MetaMetrics, 3129538085, lwolfe@lwolfe.com
SOURCE MetaMetrics