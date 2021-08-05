BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EduLab Capital Partners, a seed-stage venture capital firm focused on learning and workforce technologies, and Allos Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on seed and early-stage technology companies, today announced that they have led a $3.8 million round of seed funding for computer science curriculum platform Codelicious. Additional investors included Sixty8 Capital, GRE Capital, and Elevate Ventures.
Codelicious provides full-year computer science curriculum to K-12 schools and districts around the country, currently serving more than 100 schools and districts in 23 states. Codelicious' patented technology tailors instructional assets to a school or district's unique instructional cadence to deliver customized computer science courses.
With computer science jobs in high demand, there is a clear need to educate students in this field. According to Code.org, though, only 45% of U.S high schools teach computer science, while elementary and middle school teachers are limited by a lack of skills, lesson plans, and professional development. Codelicious addresses all three of these pain points, providing instant access to grade-level differentiated computer science curricula for grades K–12.
"Classrooms everywhere are experiencing rapid transformation. Schedules, protocols, and teaching methods have been affected by extensive reevaluation and revision processes. We are excited to grow with the needs of educators, schools, and districts," said Christine McDonnell, CEO of Codelicious. "One thing that will never change is our passion to support empowered educators confidently teaching K–12 students with an always-current curriculum built exactly for them. We're excited to use this funding to accelerate sales and marketing efforts and add critical personnel to drive scalable growth."
The Codelicious curriculum offers grade-level differentiated learning pathways and aligns with all state and national computer science standards. Courses are delivered with everything teachers need to teach computer science, including lesson plans, assessments, and standards mapping. The curriculum is updated regularly to stay current with new technology, so teachers can spend less time writing lessons and more time engaging students.
"Codelicious is addressing the key components of vital workforce preparation at an early age, enabling school districts to meet expectations while in tandem enabling their own staff to expand curriculum delivery," said Liam Pisano, managing partner at EduLab Capital Partners. "Their instructional method is unique and has been met with significant demand for good reason."
"We have tracked Codelicious since their early days of development," said Don Aquilano, managing director at Allos Ventures. "Our decision to invest in the company reflects our appreciation of how CEO Christine McDonnell has led her team to an enormous growth opportunity that will transform how computer science is taught. We're thrilled to support them in their mission to make computer science education accessible for all."
For more information, visit EduLabCapital.com.
About EduLab Capital Partners
EduLab Capital Partners is a seed-stage venture capital firm focused on learning and workforce technologies, investing in business models that transcend the traditional education landscape. EduLab's Boston and Tokyo-based team provides foundational support to entrepreneurs to help expand their customer base, make key early-stage hires, and raise additional capital for profitable and sustainable growth. EduLab's education market savvy and artificial intelligence expertise provide unique leverage points for its investments. The firm's global network of partnerships and distribution channels provide its portfolio companies with the depth and reach to quickly accelerate product integration and scale impact. Learn more at Edulabcapital.com.
About Allos Ventures
Allos Ventures invests in seed and early-stage technology companies based in the Midwest and beyond. Investments focus on B2B software companies, augmenting the capital provided by startup investors. In addition to the capital Allos provides, portfolio companies benefit from the extensive operating and business-building experience of the firm's team, all with years of operating experience, who make themselves available as needed to support each portfolio company's growth. For more information, visit AllosVentures.com.
About Codelicious
Codelicious is revolutionizing the K-12 classroom with custom, algorithm-generated curriculum-as-a service. Codelicious's patented technology tailors instructional assets within a course to a school or district's unique instructional cadence. Leveraging this curriculum-as-a-service technology to deliver customized computer science curriculum across the United States, Codelicious has secured revenue growth rates of over 250% each year since inception. Learn more at Codelicious.com.
Media Contact
Kristen Plemon, PR with Panache!, +1 616-994-2869, kristen@prwithpanache.com
SOURCE EduLab Capital Partners