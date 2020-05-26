BOSTON, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hermes Creative and Communicator Awards announced their winners and honored creative excellence among communication professionals. Alongside world-renowned retail companies Amazon, ESPN Films, and Macy's, EFI received awards for its unique technology offering. EFI is a leading technology company focused on helping utilities implement energy efficiency programs and lower the future demands for power on the grid.
"On behalf of the Academy, I'd like to applaud the entrants this season for their dedication to producing outstanding content as they continue to push the envelope of creativity," said Eva McCloskey, managing director of Communicator Awards. EFI and their utility client won the Communicator Distinction Award for structure, navigation, and visual appeal for the website. EFI's award winning utility online marketplace launched in 2019 and has a 79 Net Promoter Score. Its user-friendly website design, intuitive navigation and seamless checkout allows utility customers to easily learn about and shop for energy-efficient products for their home.
EFI strives to ensure they deliver only the best for their utility clients, and winning this Hermes Creative award for design and interactive capabilities only confirms all of their hard work was worth it. "This utility marketplace successfully deployed in January, 2020, and it has exceeded the client's expectations," said Jonathan Coons, Director of Marketing at EFI. He continued, "Receiving the Gold award has only solidified that our services are successful at empowering the utility's program." Hermes Creative Awards recognizes outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals.
About EFI
Energy Federation, Inc. (EFI), the industry leader in delivering energy efficiency technology solutions, is changing the way people save energy and how utilities engage with their customers. EFI is a leading technology provider of utility-branded instant rebate programs for leading utility companies. EFI's innovative incentive and product all-in-one solutions help utilities meet their customer's needs - at the speed of life. To learn more about how EFI can help, visit www.efi.org.
Visit the Atmos Energy Online Marketplace - https://www.poweredbyefi.org/atmosenergy
Contact Information
EFI
Jessica Kerr
Marketing@efi.org