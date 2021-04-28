MADISON, Wis., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For many years, managing driver documents was notoriously clunky, tedious, and inefficient – all done in physical time and space. Fleets would often have to secure space in closets, warehouses, or secure storage units to house the files in what barely passed as boxes to ensure they had the required files in the event of an audit. Additionally, if the single person with the knowledge of all the drivers' files whereabouts was not available, any request made to see them would have to be either stalled or an extension requested on the deadline. With the digital transformation on the horizon in recent years and the COVID19 pandemic being the proverbial straw breaking the camel's back, there is a new, better solution available for fleets to manage, request, and monitor required driver files.
"For a long time we have wanted to come out with a mobile app for our fleet customers. The timing with the pandemic and post pandemic world is perfect for our customers to investigate a mobile solution for allowing their drivers to provide and update their required files for compliance. It can be done remotely, contactless, and on their time. It is a great feeling to know we now can say, 'We have an app for that!'"
– Michael Precia, CEO and President, Fleetworthy Solutions
Fleetworthy Solutions product development approach centers around what can drive value for fleets working today in the transportation industry and against the backdrop of numerous hurdles like the COVID19 pandemic. It was already in development and ramping up its completion was a strategic decision which led to the release of this new product for the Intelligent Compliance Platform.
"With the release of eFleet Mobile, we are putting the Power of Intelligent Compliance in the hands of fleets' drivers. While that may be a mouthful to say, we believe this is just a small step to what the future holds. Many compliance and regulatory requirements for drivers and fleets are being looked at and how this new technology can be leveraged to address those needs. We are excited to develop the next feature set already for eFleet Mobile."
– Steve Berry, Director of Product Management, Fleetworthy Solutions
At the current state of this new product, fleets can request files from drivers who can upload images of their documents, licenses, etc. Those files get uploaded into fleet databases of compliance and safety information. Expiring documents and renewal notifications can be pushed out to the subscribed fleet employees and drivers. Safety and fleet managers can have a more clear and up-to-date view of their driver qualification management status without waiting. Should a fleet need specific access and privileges to documentation being uploaded, those configurations can be addressed through highly customizable permission sets. The next iteration of capabilities is just around the corner…
The eFleet Mobile app is available for customers of Fleetworthy's DQ Managed services as an add on solution.
Current customers should inquire with their Account Management team for more details. New customers can let the Account Executives know they are interested in the service.
About Fleetworthy Solutions
Fleetworthy Solutions, Inc. provides outsourced compliance services to owners and operators of truck fleets that take them Beyond Compliant. Fleetworthy combines exceptional client service, advanced technologies, and more than 30 years of transportation industry expertise to make sure that drivers and assets are fleet worthy. The company helps private fleets, for-hire carriers and third-party logistics companies of all sizes surpass compliance of federal, state, and local regulations and streamline processes to reduce costs and mitigate risks.
