In the first survey of its kind, the Azure Virtual Desktop adoption survey found that although most AVD deployments are currently small, it is on the rise in businesses and will likely see widespread adoption within two years. Secure architecture, pay as you go model and easy deployment are key reasons why organizations are adopting AVD.
ISELIN, N.J. , May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eG Innovations, a world leader in providing digital workspace monitoring solutions, today announced the results from its 2022 Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) Adoption Trends survey. The survey report, jointly produced with AVD TechFest, is a compilation of responses from 500+ IT professionals from across the world and includes learnings, analysis, and trends that will be useful for anyone working with or evaluating the use of Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop technologies.
Microsoft's multi-session Windows desktop technologies supported on Azure cloud allow admins to provision virtual desktops on-demand. Integration with Azure Active Directory and FSLogix ensures secure access with efficient profile management.
This survey is one of the first surveys ever conducted on Microsoft AVD adoption. Conducted between February and April 2022, this survey focused on how organizations have adopted AVD and their future intentions, technologies and features used along with AVD, monitoring AVD, and whether organizations are using AVD alongside or as a replacement to other digital workspace technologies such as Microsoft RDSH, Citrix, VMware Horizon, and Amazon WorkSpaces and AppStream 2.0.
Key findings of the survey indicate that:
- Organizations are actively deploying Azure Virtual Desktop technologies and future adoption is likely to be high. 26% already have AVD deployed in production, while 58% expect to have AVD technology in production within 2 years.
- Currently, AVD deployments are mostly small. 73% of deployments have less than 1000 users.
- Secure architecture, pay as you go model and easy deployment are key reasons why organizations are adopting AVD.
- Organizations adopting AVD are using industry best practices and advanced features such as GPUs (Graphics processing units), image optimization, profile management, etc. to enhance user experience.
- More than half the organizations deploying AVD are reliant on Azure native tools for monitoring and management. Cost and inability to predict these costs are main challenges for organizations with Azure Monitor.
- For AVD technology to be effective, organizations see end-to-end monitoring of AVD as a key requirement.
- Despite its many benefits, 80% of organizations expect to use other digital workspace technologies in conjunction with AVD.
- A single pane of glass to monitor all the different digital workspace technologies is seen as being particularly important.
"Hybrid workplace requirements have meant that there is significant interest and demand for digital workspace technologies. Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop has seen significant interest especially with the addition of multi-session hosting capabilities. We are already seeing many of our customers scaling their deployments of AVD and as this happens, monitoring, diagnosis and reporting requirements will become more important," said Srinivas Ramanathan, CEO of eG Innovations.
Commenting on the report, Simon Binder, co-founder of AVD TechFest said: "The report contains valuable insights, and a few surprises, but first and foremost an important perspective on the adoption of Azure Virtual Desktop. Partners should leverage these insights to implement appropriate services for the customer needs and customers should gauge their deployment and look for ways to improve operational efficiency, cost optimization and user experience."
