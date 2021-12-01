ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eG Innovations, the world's first provider of converged application and infrastructure IT performance monitoring, today announced the results from its 2021 "Application Performance Monitoring in the Next Normal" survey. The survey report, jointly produced with DevOps Institute, is a compilation of responses from over 900 DevOps, SREs, Developers and ITOps professionals from across the world and includes learnings, analysis, and trends that will be useful for any IT professional responsible for managing or developing applications. Respondents were asked to consider performance monitoring for a broad range of applications (including thick client, thin client, browser-based and mobile applications) hosted on-premises or in the cloud.
Conducted between July and September 2021, this survey specifically focused on how companies adapted to the changing demands on applications during the pandemic and how APM might change in the 'next normal'.
The key findings of this survey are:
Impact of the Pandemic on APM
- It took a pandemic to get a 19% of organizations to begin using an APM solution.
- 41% of respondents indicate that APM tools have become significantly more important in the last year, as businesses are now more reliant on IT.
- Application performance has become a key concern from management this year, more so than pre-pandemic.
Use of APM Tools
- Most organizations are dealing with fragmented monitoring tools. 74% are having to use 2 to 5 monitoring tools to get an end-to-end view of their applications and infrastructure.
- 89% of respondents feel that converged application and infrastructure monitoring is necessary, but only 11% already have this capability deployed.
- Respondents expect APM tools to be able to provide a single-pane-of-glass view across their IT landscape, including application, network, storage, cloud, etc.
Cloud Adoption
- 88% of organizations are already using cloud technologies. 67% have hybrid-cloud deployments. 28% of these have more than 50% of workloads in the cloud.
- 95% of respondents have adopted or are considering microservices and DevOps technologies. Deployment of container technologies in the cloud is far more popular than in on-premises infrastructures.
- 71% of respondents are unhappy with the level of monitoring provided by their cloud provider's monitoring solutions (Azure Monitor, Amazon CloudWatch, etc.).
"We obtained several interesting insights from this survey. There are many that believe that just because they are moving to the cloud, they don't have to worry about application performance. Our survey result dispels this myth: almost 3 in 4 respondents are unhappy with native cloud monitoring tools. At the same time, many analysts have treated application and infrastructure monitoring as two different disciplines. Our survey shows that organizations are seeking unified solutions, ideally a single pane of glass from where they can track the health of the application and the underlying infrastructure," said Srinivas Ramanathan, CEO of eG Innovations.
Eveline Oehrlich, Chief Research Officer at DevOps Institute, who helped jointly conduct the survey added "The viability of a company's brand and the ability of employees to serve customers and clients largely rests on the quality of experience they have with applications and services. Interruptions cannot be tolerated and must be pre-empted with intelligent automation such as APM – particularly in light of the ongoing digital transformation. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of the digital business and has increased the unrelentless focus on the performance of these digital services and applications. The results of the survey show that APM has finally received the attention it requires from the leadership."
