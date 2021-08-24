CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Egen, a data engineering and cloud modernization firm, has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in America for the seventh time. Egen modernizes legacy enterprise systems, propels unicorns to quickly scale up, and launches digital platforms for disruptive startups.
Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied over the years, only a fraction has made the list more than once. A mere three and a half percent have made the list 7 times. Egen has previously been recognized on the list in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
The honor follows Egen's recent recognition on the 2021 Crain's Chicago Fast 50 list and being named a Great Place to Work in 2021. "Making the Inc. 5000 list for the 7th year is an honor that exemplifies our company's continued growth and success," said Raghu Potini, CEO of Egen. "This is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication, and we're incredibly grateful to the companies that put their trust in us. We are excited to continue helping industry leaders modernize, scale, and launch their businesses and propel them into the future."
Egen has grown to over 230 employees that are highly skilled in building amazing solutions for industry-leading enterprises in retail, grocery, healthcare, and manufacturing. Egen's investment in innovative digital tools, efficient delivery processes, and deeply experienced talent has driven explosive demand for its services, which has led to a host of new career opportunities.
About Egen
Egen is a data engineering and cloud modernization firm. Trusted by industry leaders, Egen modernizes enterprises, propels unicorns to quickly scale up, and launches digital platforms for disruptive startups. The company has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company 7 times and was recently named to the Crain's 2021 Chicago Fast 50 list. An insatiably curious group of data engineers, software architects, and product experts, Egen's teams unlock amazing possibilities for companies looking to use the power of cloud and data.
