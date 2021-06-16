CHICAGO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Egen, a precision data and application development firm, has been recognized by Crain's Chicago Business as one of the fastest-growing companies in Chicago, landing the number 44 spot. Egen partners with some of the world's largest and fastest-growing companies to build new digital platforms that accelerate "decision to delivery" and launch advanced data platforms that are exponentially more accurate than their predecessors. The company was recognized for its continued innovation and impressive growth over the past 5 years.
This honor follows Egen's sixth time being recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company and also being named a Great Place to Work in 2021. "This past year proved that the most adaptable firms will not only survive but thrive no matter the conditions,'' said Raghu Potini, Founder and CEO of Egen. "This recognition is not just about Egen, but about the amazing work we achieved together with our clients like getting groceries into the hands of families more quickly, driving better patient outcomes, and helping manufacturers stay one step ahead in an unpredictable world. The unparalleled dedication, motivation, and creativity by our team have enabled us to drive success for ourselves, our clients, and our partners."
Egen has grown to over 230 employees that are building amazing technology platforms and products for Chicago-based startups and industry-leading enterprises in retail, grocery, healthcare, and manufacturing. Egen's investment in innovative digital tools, efficient delivery processes, and deeply experienced talent has driven tremendous demand for its services, which has led to a host of new career opportunities.
About Egen
Egen is a data engineering and cloud modernization firm that helps companies modernize, launch, and scale industry-changing technologies. The company has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company 6 times and was recently named to the Crain's 2021 Chicago Fast 50 list. Egen partners with fast-scaling startups and large enterprises to launch new digital applications, modernize data infrastructures, and create conversational interfaces powered by machine learning and AI. An insatiably curious group of data engineers, software architects, and product experts, Egen's teams zealously pursue every project and program, leaving no stone unturned and no measure half-baked.
