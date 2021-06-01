MODENA, Italy, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eggtronic, the innovative leader in power electronics, has announced E2WATT®, a new AC power technology that will boost the power, efficiency, charging distance and data transmission capabilities of wireless charging applications.
Offering efficiency comparable with the best conventional wired AC adapters, E2WATT provides the foundation for taking future mobile charging designs into new segments including laptops, AV equipment, and even home appliances and electric vehicles.
Traditional Qi wireless power is limited by distance (usually 5 mm), and maximum power (usually up to 30 W). E2WATT technology reaches up eight times further (to 40 mm) and delivers up to 300 W - a real breakthrough for inductive standards.
E2WATT wireless technology is powered directly from AC mains, without the need for an external power supply. The single-stage hybrid design minimizes losses compared with conventional double-stage wireless technologies to deliver significantly increased peak efficiencies of up to 95%.
"We developed the entire E2WATT wireless platform, from the concept to proprietary architecture and firmware, in order to overcome the limitations of standard AC power adapters and Qi wireless chargers, multiplying the number of applications and the usability of products based on Qi technology," said Igor Spinella, CEO and founder of Eggtronic.
"The industry-changing performance of E2WATT is enabled by the high-speed gallium nitride – or GaN – semiconductor technology used in GaNFast power ICs," added Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing at Navitas Semiconductor. "The Eggtronic team realized the limitations of legacy silicon chips and early discrete GaN with complex circuits and many discrete components. GaNFast power ICs are easy-to-use, 'digital-in, power-out' circuit building blocks which meant the expert team in Modena could focus on their proprietary, high-speed E2WATT topology and achieve a very fast time to market."
"We invented a hybrid AC wireless power solution which is both a power supply and a wireless charger, able to increase efficiency, power, distance, and reduce both size and complexity," said Matteo Ovi, Head of B2B Sales at Eggtronic. "With today's announcement, we can expand into new segments and products that were not possible before. Wireless laptops, TVs, sound systems, home appliances, and every other powerful electric and electronic device can be supplied wirelessly with the same efficiency of the best conventional wired AC adapters."
"Microchip Technology's flexible dsPIC33 microcontroller with a powerful DSP core, high speed ADCs and high resolution PWMs enable the unique system architecture resulting in increased z-distance charging," said Joe Thomsen, vice president of Microchip's 16-bit microcontroller business unit. "Our collaboration with Eggtronic has resulted in the development of a unique and differentiated Qi transmitter design for customers."
These extremely useful features ensure a reduction of the global cost of the solution, an increase of performance and usability and a smaller carbon footprint. Additionally, thanks to the proprietary receiving technology, the platform allows for a significant drop in receiver temperatures. The charging performance of modern smartphones and laptops are therefore improved, resulting in a better user experience.
E2WATT AC wireless power supply enables the creation of new scenarios. Several products based on the technology are currently being released while consumer, industrial and automotive solutions are in parallel development.
About Eggtronic:
Eggtronic has been revolutionizing the world of power converters and wireless power since 2012. Based in San Francisco, Modena, Italy and Guangzhou, China, Eggtronic develops cutting-edge, environmentally-friendly and energy-efficient technologies, with more than 180 international patents granted worldwide. 2020 saw the launch of the new Einova high-end innovative retail brand, while the new ICs division will produce its first microchips starting the beginning of 2021. Whether through B2B partnerships in the consumer, automotive, or industrial fields, or for everyday consumers, Eggtronic invents revolutionary power technologies to make modern life easier, more efficient and more connected.
About Navitas:
Navitas Semiconductor Ltd. is the industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) Power IC company, founded in 2014. Navitas has a strong and growing team of power semiconductor industry experts with industry-leading experience in materials, devices, IC design, applications, systems and marketing, plus a proven record of innovation with over 300 patents among its founders. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 120 Navitas patents are issued or pending. As of April 1st, 2021, over 18 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero failures. On May 7th, 2021, Navitas announced plans to "Go Public at an Enterprise Value of $1.04 Billion via Live Oak II SPAC Business Combination."
About the Wireless Power Consortium
Established in 2008, the Wireless Power Consortium is an open, collaborative standards development group of more than 570 company members around the globe. WPC's members include Apple, ASUS, Belkin, Bosch, Canon, ConvenientPower, Dell, De'Longhi, Delphi, E.G.O., Google, Haier, Huawei, IKEA, Lenovo, LG, MediaTek, Mophie, NXP, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung, Sony, TDK, Verizon Wireless and Xiaomi. These companies -- large and small, competitors and ecosystem partners, from all parts of the industry and all parts of the globe --collaborate for a single purpose: to design and evolve the world's most useful, safe and efficient standards for wireless power. This includes the Qi standard (up to 15W) for mobile devices and the KiCordless Kitchenstandard (up to 2.2kW) for kitchen appliances.
