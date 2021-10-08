MODENA, Italy, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eggtronic has announced that it has been selected as one of the promising start-up companies from G20 countries that will present to investors at the prestigious G20 Innovation League, a special event dedicated to innovation and hosted by the G20 Italian Presidency.
Taking place on October 9th and 10th in Sorrento, Italy, the G20 Innovation League is a unique opportunity for startups to showcase their solutions on a global stage. Matteo Ovi, Eggtronic's Head of Worldwide Business-to-Business Sales, will be participating in a Cleantech pitching session, one of the five vertical focuses of the event.
Organized by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA-ICE) jointly with the Italian National Innovation Fund of CDP (CDP FNI) and SIMEST, the G20 Innovation League is promoted by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Technological Innovation and Digital Transition, and the Ministry of Economic Development. The event will be hosted in Sorrento and virtually via online streaming sessions at a dedicated platform (http://www.g20innovationleague.com), in which the audience may schedule B2B meetings with the startups involved.
As well as the challenges and opportunities of Cleantech, G20 sessions will cover the potential and risks of artificial intelligence (AI), IoT and wearables technology, smart cities and the future of mobility and the future of healthcare.
The plenary session will be opened by institutional remarks from the Italian Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio, the Italian Minister of Innovation, Vittorio Colao, the CEO of CDP Venture Capital SGR Enrico Resmini, and the President of the Italian Trade Agency, Carlo Ferro. Keynote speakers will deliver unconventional insights on five major global challenges. The event will be concluded by Undersecretary of State, Manlio Di Stefano. The complete program is available here.
About the event, Minister Di Maio said, "The international community must come together to find long-term, innovative and sustainable solutions to the complex challenges the world faces today, from the Covid pandemic to climate change. Italy believes that this framework – connecting investors and start-ups under the aegis of a G20 special event – is a valuable "flagship" deserving further development: cooperation, innovative ideas, massive investments and bold policies are the ingredients to ensure next generations can enjoy a sustainable, inclusive and resilient future."
Commenting on Eggtronic's participation, company CEO and founder Igor Spinella states, "It is a great honor to be selected to present at this prestigious event. As a startup dedicated to improving energy use by increasing the efficiency of power conversion technologies, Eggtronic's experience is directly relevant to addressing environmental sustainability in the face of growing global demand for electricity."
For more information, for remote attendance to the event and to schedule meetings with participating startup companies please visit: http://www.g20innovationleague.com.
About Eggtronic:
Eggtronic has been revolutionizing the world of power converters and wireless power since 2012. Based in San Francisco, Modena, Italy and Guangzhou, China, Eggtronic develops cutting-edge, environmentally-friendly and energy-efficient technologies, with more than 180 international patents granted worldwide. 2020 saw the launch of the new Einova high-end innovative retail brand, while the new ICs division will produce its first microchips starting the beginning of 2021. Whether through B2B partnerships in the consumer, automotive, or industrial fields, or for everyday consumers, Eggtronic invents revolutionary power technologies to make modern life easier, more efficient and more connected. http://www.eggtronic.com
