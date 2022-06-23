Involvement in world's largest wireless power event features latest technologies and includes keynote address, technical presentation and panel participation
MODENA, Italy, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Power conversion controller specialist Eggtronic has announced its participation at IEEE Wireless Power Week (WPW), which takes place in Bordeaux, France, from 4th to 9th July. The company is one of the key sponsors of the event and will be actively involved in the WPW conference that runs during the week.
WPW is the largest wireless power event in the world and incorporates the IEEE Wireless Power Week Conference, which will be held on July 5-8 2022, jointly with the Energy Harvesting Summit. This conference combines high-quality technical sessions, keynote speeches, tutorials, workshops, student competitions, and industry exhibitions on a wide range of topics ranging from theories and techniques for wireless power transfer to engineering wireless power into roadways.
During the event visitors will be able to find out about Eggtronic's inductive wireless power transfer technologies capable of operating from 15W to 10kW and a 'proof-of-concept' capacitive wireless technology that combines high-power transfer with total positional freedom and the ability to power different devices simultaneously and independently. As well as a booth showcasing these innovations, the company's involvement in WPW extends to a technical presentation looking at the latest wireless power developments and a 15-minute keynote from company founder and CEO Igor Spinella at the WPW Gala Dinner. Igor will also take part in an 'Unwired Day' panel focused on 'Startups and Emerging Tech.'
"Wireless power transfer offers significant potential beyond simply charging mobile devices," says Igor. "WPW is a fantastic opportunity for companies to find out how wireless power can be applied to a whole range of new and emerging applications and we are very excited to be actively participating in this flagship event."
WPW is financially co-sponsored by IEEE Microwave Theory and Techniques Society (MTT-S) and the Power Electronics Society (PELS) and technically co-sponsored by MTT-S, PELS and the Antenna Propagation Society (APS). To find out more and to register for the event visit: https://www.wpw2022.org/.
About Eggtronic:
Eggtronic has been revolutionizing the world of power converters and wireless power since 2012. Based in San Francisco, Modena, Italy, Taipei, Taiwan, and Guangzhou, China, Eggtronic develops cutting-edge, environmentally friendly and energy-efficient technologies, with more than 300 international patents granted worldwide. 2020 saw the launch of the new ICs division that has been producing its first microchips since 2021. Whether through B2B partnerships in the consumer, automotive, or industrial fields, or for everyday consumers, Eggtronic invents revolutionary power technologies to make modern life easier, more efficient and more connected.
