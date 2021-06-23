MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Egnyte, the unified content security, compliance, and collaboration solution for multicloud businesses, today announced it has again been named as the top-rated "Data Security Software" company in G2's Summer 2021 Grid Report. Egnyte was also rated as a "Leader" in three other categories: Cloud Content Collaboration, Data Governance and Encryption Key Management.
These awards are significant because they are based on real Egnyte users' verified reviews against thousands of other verified reviews on G2. These reviews were written and published between March 2021 and June 2021, as remote work patterns combined with rampant security threats, such as ransomware, created unprecedented challenges for IT departments and business users alike.
"The recent explosion of content, especially in the hybrid work era, presents larger risks to organizations, regardless of size, than ever before," commented Rajesh Ram, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer at Egnyte. "In an attempt to contain content sprawl, protect intellectual property, and adhere to regulatory requirements, companies are often required to stitch together a myriad of different point solutions that aren't interoperable and can become burdensome on IT staff to manage. Egnyte provides governance, data security, and content collaboration within an easy to use, turn-key solution. G2's accolades validate that this simple approach can also be the most effective when dealing with vast amounts of decentralized content and mission-critical data."
Criteria: G2 operates a strict criteria for recognizing vendors with high satisfaction scores. Based on customer satisfaction and scale (determined by market share, vendor size, and social impact), the 2021 Grid® Report for each of the three categories ranks vendors into four quadrants - Leaders, High Performers, Contenders and Niche players. Leaders are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial scale and market presence, as well as global support and service resources.
Recent customer reviews submitted to G2 highlight the high-quality user experience, performance and versatility offered by Egnyte, with feedback including:
-"The easiest way to manage and share. Egnyte allows me to easily keep track of file versions and send the location of those files for review without worrying about making duplicates for different audiences." - Associate Creative Director.
-"Great experience! The integration of everything is seamless across multiple file types. The Egnyte team has obviously worked diligently to meet users' needs and develop stability for all." - Family Services & Resource Development Manager.
-"The ease of access of all my files within moments is unparalleled in this dynamic environment. I have yet to experience a single issue with Egnyte and have loved this cloud service since first using it 3 years ago!" - Project Manager.
To learn more about Egnyte's offerings on G2, please visit: https://www.g2.com/products/egnyte/reviews
About Egnyte
Egnyte provides the only unified cloud content governance solution for collaboration, data security, compliance, and threat prevention for multicloud businesses. More than 17,000 organizations trust Egnyte to reduce risks and IT complexity, prevent ransomware and IP theft, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. Investors include GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, Caufield & Byers and Goldman Sachs. For more information, visit http://www.egnyte.com
