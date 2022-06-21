Established as the Spark Scholarship, a New Student Will Be Selected Annually for the Next Five Years
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and BETHESDA, Md., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Egnyte, a leader in cloud content security and governance, and SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, today announced a cybersecurity scholarship for students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
Established as the Spark Scholarship, one HBCU student will be carefully selected for a $1000 scholarship from Egnyte. A new student will be selected for the Spark Scholarship each year for the next five years. In addition to the scholarship, recipients will have the opportunity to be considered for an internship with Egnyte, as well as full-time employment after graduation.
"Giving back to the communities in which we serve is an important part of Egnyte's values. The Spark Scholarship is intended to help alleviate some of the financial burdens for these students, as well as to create a more diverse pipeline of talent within the cybersecurity industry," said Dean Chabrier, Chief People Officer at Egnyte. "We look forward to working with the SANS Institute further on this initiative."
To be eligible for the Spark Scholarship, students must be currently enrolled as a junior, senior, or graduate student at an HBCU. They must also be a member of the SANS + HBCU Cyber Academy, which provides students and alumni from HBCUs – including SANS partners Norfolk State University and the University of the Virgin Islands – with free access to industry-leading cybersecurity training and certifications. Potential recipients will be selected based on submitting a video or essay.
"The SANS Institute is committed to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion in the cybersecurity workforce of today and the future," said Delisha Hodo, SANS Institute HBCU Chair. "This scholarship can be used to assist SANS+HBCU Cyber Academy students to reduce the cost of tuition, fees, and books. We appreciate Egnyte's partnership – they are an innovative company that truly cares about the individual and collective success of those in the industry."
To learn more about the SANS Institute's HBCU scholarships and programs, please visit: https://www.sans.org/hbcu/
The SANS Institute invites individuals and organizations dedicated to advancing the mission of cybersecurity for HBCUs to partner with us. To recommend new initiatives and scholarships, please contact hbcu@sans.org
About Egnyte
Egnyte provides a unified content security and governance solution for collaboration, data security, compliance, and threat detection for multicloud businesses. More than 16,000 organizations trust Egnyte to reduce risks and IT complexity, prevent ransomware and IP theft, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. Investors include GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, Caufield & Byers and Goldman Sachs. For more information, visit http://www.egnyte.com.
About SANS Institute
The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at in-person and virtual cybersecurity events and on demand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cybersecurity. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's and bachelor's degrees, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity. SANS Security Awareness, a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to manage their "human" cybersecurity risk easily and effectively. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system–the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community. http://www.sans.org
