MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Egnyte, a leader in cloud content security and governance, today announced that registration is open for its inaugural Life Sciences Summit on September 14, 2021. The Egnyte Life Sciences Summit will unveil original research and new product innovations addressing the unique challenges life sciences companies face when it comes to the management and security of regulated and mission-critical data.
"In a year when life sciences made front-page news and investment in new and emerging life sciences firms reached record levels, we felt it was high time to focus a significant amount of our own energy and innovation on helping these firms achieve their missions even faster," said Vineet Jain, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Egnyte. "We are inspired every day by our hundreds of life sciences customers and are excited to introduce several new products at the summit that will enable them to maintain data quality and integrity at the highest level."
In addition to product announcements, the summit will feature MIT Tech Review's Predictions for AI-led Drug Development, as well as sessions from guest speakers including Calithera and IQVIA, who will be discussing how AI is transforming the way clinical trials work. Other guest speakers will include life sciences visionaries, market analysts, and Egnyte leadership team members.
"Life sciences companies have to manage multiple complex workflows and compliance demands to be successful," said Holly Leslie, Senior Director of Life Sciences at Egnyte. "Moving to cloud-based software like Egnyte helps these companies maintain compliance with industry regulations."
Egnyte's multi-cloud content platform provides the highly regulated industry of life sciences the tools to manage content-rich workflows for clinical studies, quality documentation, regulatory submissions and more, that can meet GxP, FDA and EMA requirements.
Since the release of the Egnyte for Life Sciences Platform in the Winter of 2020, Egnyte has been steadily increasing its investment in the space with three new products introduced in 2021, most recently Egnyte for Life Sciences Quality, a GxP compliant product that digitizes the lifecycle of regulated documents to assist with quality control. Through these new products and the Egnyte Life Sciences Summit, Egnyte continues to anticipate and meet the growing needs of the life sciences industry.
About Egnyte
Egnyte provides a unified cloud content governance solution for collaboration, data security, compliance, and threat detection for multi-cloud businesses. More than 17,000 organizations, and more than 600 life science organizations trust Egnyte to reduce risks and IT complexity, prevent ransomware and IP theft, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. Investors include GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, Caufield & Byers and Goldman Sachs. For more information, visit http://www.egnyte.com.
