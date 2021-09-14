MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Egnyte, a leader in cloud content security and governance, today announced Egnyte for Life Sciences eTMF, a new product to manage trial master file data for the clinical development functions at life sciences companies. Egnyte for Life Sciences eTMF is a 21 CFR Part 11 compliant solution that reduces document processing time while maintaining compliance and audit readiness.
With Egnyte for Life Sciences eTMF, clinical development professionals can easily create an eTMF to manage the thousands of documents collected through a trial and ensure those documents are properly stored and managed so they're audit-ready. The product can also apply automation and artificial intelligence to monitor misindexed documents and sensitive personal information and to protect against potential ransomware attacks.
"In the US alone, the number of registered studies this year has already surpassed the high-water mark set in 2020, and we have not even entered the fourth quarter," said Ramin Farassat, Chief Product Officer, Egnyte. "Designed to meet the needs of the growing class of emerging and midsize biosciences companies, Egnyte's eTMF solution will alleviate the data management burdens associated with trial studies, so clinical teams can focus on their core mission – getting safe and effective treatments to market quickly."
Egnyte for Life Sciences eTMF solution enables clinical development professionals to:
- Stay on track with milestones. Built on Egnyte's leading secure collaboration platform, get full visibility into study milestones, allowing clinical teams to communicate with sites to stick to timelines.
- Maintain control of trial information. Use Egnyte's governance features to flag missing source documents, and leverage AI and machine learning features to constantly monitor for misclassified documents or embedded PII/PHI.
- Be audit-ready and compliant. Meet GxP and FDA 21 CFR Part 11 requirements and stay audit-ready and maintain compliance in a cloud-based solution.
- Accelerate TMF creation. Reduce the administrative burden for clinical teams to stay organized with predefined reference models and standard artifacts.
Egnyte for Life Sciences eTMF is part of the Egnyte for Life Sciences solution set that enables life science companies to automate, regulate and increase the velocity of their workflows. Egnyte for Life Sciences eTMF is being launched at today's Egnyte for Life Sciences Summit.
For more information, visit https://www.egnyte.com/solutions/life-sciences/etmf
About Egnyte
Egnyte provides a unified cloud content governance solution for collaboration, data security, compliance, and threat detection for multicloud businesses. More than 16,000 organizations trust Egnyte to reduce risks and IT complexity, prevent ransomware and IP theft, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. Investors include GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, Caufield & Byers and Goldman Sachs. For more information, visit http://www.egnyte.com.
