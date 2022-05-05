Location to Help Attract Top Talent and Enhance Company's Ability to Serve Customers
SALT LAKE CITY, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Egnyte, a leader in cloud content security and governance, today announced that it has opened a new office in Salt Lake City. The company previously had a presence in the area as several members of the sales department are located in Salt Lake City, including Chief Revenue Officer Stan Hansen. There are also plans to scale the location across departments, most recently with the appointment of Jessica Pantages as Vice President of Corporate Communications.
"This office is a strategic move and reinforces Egnyte's commitment to the region as we continue to experience surging demand for our content security and governance products," said Hansen. "Silicon Slopes is emerging as a strong player in the technology sector, and this new location will serve as a collaboration and innovation hub for our employees. At a time when companies are closing offices, we're choosing to invest in our physical spaces as we believe they are important for creating connections while still offering flexibility."
The establishment of Egnyte's Salt Lake City location follows the 2021 opening of operations in India, bringing the total employee headcount to more than 900 across six offices worldwide and remote. The company is actively hiring in departments like engineering, marketing, and sales. It expects to surpass 1,000 employees later this year.
"Egnyte is growing at an exceptional rate, ending last year with more than $150 million in annual recurring revenue," added Hansen. "With the new hybrid work environment, we have seen increasing needs for the market at large. We look forward to expanding our team in Salt Lake City and beyond so that we can further support our customers in protecting their mission-critical content."
The company has continued to be recognized for its strong workplace culture, industry presence, and customer satisfaction. Over the last two years, Comparably has named Egnyte among the top 50 sales and engineering teams in the U.S. Egnyte has also maintained a high customer rating on peer-to-peer software review platform G2, retaining leadership positions in key categories such as Data Governance and Data Security.
To learn more about joining Egnyte, please visit our careers page.
About Egnyte
Egnyte provides a unified content security and governance solution for collaboration, data security, compliance, and threat detection for multicloud businesses. More than 16,000 organizations trust Egnyte to reduce risks and IT complexity, prevent ransomware and IP theft, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. Investors include GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, Caufield & Byers and Goldman Sachs. For more information, visit http://www.egnyte.com.
Media Contact
Kristen Carvalho, Egnyte, 203-417-0360, media@egnyte.com
SOURCE Egnyte