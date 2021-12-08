MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Egnyte, a leader in cloud content security and governance, today announced the release of its purpose-built application for employee training on standard processes and procedures. The Egnyte for Life Sciences Quality: Training application enables companies to assign, track, automate, and report user training for greater GxP compliance and audit readiness.
"Due to the highly regulated nature of the industry, the need has never been greater for solutions that reduce administrative burden and minimize errors in the documentation and review of training procedures," said Holly Leslie, Senior Director of Life Sciences at Egnyte. "With the new addition to the Egnyte for Life Sciences suite, Quality teams can guarantee proper communication and training on standard operating procedures (SOPs) and global policies, ensuring that employees are compliant while making audit-ready documentation quickly available."
The Egnyte for Life Sciences Quality: Training application enables organizations to:
- Manage document training: Assign and maintain detailed records for user training on regulated documents, such as SOPs, policy documents and regulated protocols.
- Automate the learning process: Reduce administrative burden, prompt action from employees, and mitigate risk with automated notifications and past-due reminders for training.
- Support proper documentation across the organization: Ensure version control and role-based access of documentation.
- Stay audit-ready: Remain inspection-ready by working in a cloud solution that quickly generates reports on training records and adheres to FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 compliance requirements.
For more information or to get a demo of the Egnyte for Life Sciences Quality application, visit http://www.egnyte.com/solutions/life-sciences/quality.
About Egnyte
Egnyte provides a unified cloud content governance solution for collaboration, data security, compliance, and threat detection for multicloud businesses. More than 16,000 organizations trust Egnyte to reduce risks and IT complexity, prevent ransomware and IP theft, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. Investors include GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, Caufield & Byers and Goldman Sachs. For more information, visit http://www.egnyte.com.
