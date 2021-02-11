MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Egnyte, the leader in cloud content collaboration and governance, today announced the release of Egnyte for Construction and Engineering, a new platform to help construction and engineering (C&E) firms increase project efficiencies while also enabling a variety of cloud-first processes and experiences for clients, partners and employees.
"C&E companies have historically ranked among some of the least digitized businesses, representing a more than $500B opportunity for productivity improvement in the US alone," said Ronen Vengosh, VP of Construction and Engineering at Egnyte. "However, COVID-19 has unleashed a great acceleration in digital transformation across all sectors, and, with so much to gain and so much at stake, the speed of transformation among C&E firms over the past few months has been nothing short of breathtaking."
Egnyte for Construction and Engineering enables C&E companies to:
- Minimize costly delays on the jobsite, using file caching to maintain connectivity to critical digital documents even in low (or no) bandwidth environments;
- Provide secure, remote access to large files (e.g., Revit, AutoCAD, VR/AR) for distributed employees, clients, subtrades, and partners;
- Enable a seamless experience on mobile clients (phones and tablets) for easy, front-line access to drawings, punch lists, quality, safety, and other critical documentation;
- Mitigate risk by securing and monitoring valuable and sensitive content in real-time, and ensuring relevant document retention and deletion obligations are met, across projects, regions, and cloud apps.
In addition, Egnyte for Construction and Engineering provides teams with one unified document library across an expansive group of the industry's leading digital applications, including Procore, Bluebeam, and Smartvid.io, as well as horizontal productivity tools like Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Slack.
According to David Pratt, Director of Corporate & Operational Technology at Robins & Morton, one of the country's leading specialist builders of new hospitals and healthcare facilities, Egnyte's integrations with their existing application stack is critical to the success of their projects.
"Robins & Morton has reduced the challenges we had in the field with accessing and creating large files, as well as storing and archiving project documentation by integrating our existing apps with Egnyte," said Pratt. "This supports our team's ability to efficiently plan and execute projects."
One of the critical software integrations leveraged by Robins & Morton is between Egnyte and Procore, a leading provider of construction management software. According to Pratt, Egnyte's seamless integration with Procore means Robins & Morton has been able to tie its cloud storage and project management platforms together to make everyone's life easier.
"The partnership between Procore and Egnyte allows our mutual customers to easily access project files regardless of location and file size, eliminate double entry, and leverage extended functionality in Egnyte," said Kris Lengieza, Senior Director of Global Partnerships and Alliances at Procore. "The real-time sync between Egnyte and Procore is also a significant step forward when it comes to connecting everyone in construction."
Egnyte's integration with Bluebeam, a leading developer of solutions and services for architecture, engineering and construction professionals worldwide, allows for customers to securely communicate and markup documents and drawings in real-time from anywhere in the world.
"By leveraging the power of connected systems and open standards, teams can stay on the same page, and keep projects moving forward," Bluebeam Director of Technical Account Management Andrew Gaer said. "Integrations like the one shared between Bluebeam Revu and Egnyte are more than just simple connections, they allow for the systems to complement each other, drive efficiencies, reduce risk and improve outcomes, no matter where you work or what project phase you're in."
Egnyte for Construction and Engineering is Egnyte's second industry-tailored solution, following the release of Egnyte for Life Sciences in November 2020.
