MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Egnyte, a leader in cloud content security and governance, today announced it has been named a leader and the number one ranked vendor in the G2 Winter 2022 Grid® Report for Data Security Software with a 97 percent satisfaction rating. Egnyte has also retained its leadership position in Data Governance, Cloud Content Collaboration, and Encryption Key Management for the duration of 2021.
The peer-to-peer software review platform G2 assesses vendors based on customer satisfaction and market presence, gathered from positive customer reviews on G2, other online data sources and social networking sites. G2 then places vendors into four quadrants on the Winter 2022 Grid® Report — Leaders, High Performers, Contenders and Niche players. Egnyte has retained the top spot in the leader quadrant for Data Security Software for all four quarters in 2021, a testament to the company's success in offering a data and content security solution that allows businesses to control the multitude of potential risks associated with sensitive content.
"In the hybrid work era, companies require a secure data security and management solution that is easy to use, trusted by their peers, and effectively protects their most sensitive data from unauthorized access, use, sharing or theft," said Rajesh Ram, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer at Egnyte. "Quarter over quarter our customers continue to validate our solution through G2's recognition, which demonstrates how we're fulfilling our goal of delivering value to our customers across key areas including data security, governance, compliance and secure collaboration."
Reviewers continue to recognize Egnyte for its unified data security solution that is easy-to-use, accessible anywhere and provides the security standards needed in today's workforce. Notable feedback over the last quarter highlight Egnyte's security features, centralized repository and scalability including:
- "Egnyte creates a useful source of truth for an organization - a single-point file storage solution that has solid security and access permission options." - Head of Marketing
- "We can store data assets off-site quickly and efficiently. The WebDAV mount makes file transfer as simple as native local storage. User administration lets us centralize shared data transport across our lines of business." - Administrator in Computer and Network Security
- "I have used several filing systems in my 20 years as a clinical research monitor. Egnyte is fast, powerful, reliable, and most importantly EASY to use and understand. It is by far the most straightforward system I have used. The beauty is in the simplicity, which saves countless labor hours of training. Highly recommend this product." - Principle Clinical Research Associate
To learn more about Egnyte's offerings on G2 please visit: https://www.g2.com/products/egnyte/reviews
About Egnyte
Egnyte provides a unified cloud content governance solution for collaboration, data security, compliance, and threat detection for multicloud businesses. More than 16,000 organizations trust Egnyte to reduce risks and IT complexity, prevent ransomware and IP theft, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. Investors include GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, Caufield & Byers and Goldman Sachs. For more information, visit http://www.egnyte.com
