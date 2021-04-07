MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Egnyte, the leader in cloud content collaboration and governance, today announced it has received the top score in the G2 Spring 2021 Grid Report for Data Security Software. In addition, it has been named a leader across three independent categories: Data Security Software, Data Governance Software and Cloud Content Collaboration Software. With this recognition, Egnyte is the only vendor to be named a leader across these three distinct and significant categories.
In the G2 Spring Report, based on more than 600 reviews, 91% of respondents rated the Egnyte software as the top choice with four or five stars for Data Security, and 95% of respondents rated it four or five stars for Data Governance. In addition, Egnyte is in the top four in the Content Collaboration momentum grid, showing the company continues to be on an upward progression in the category based on growth metrics.
"Data governance is fundamentally a business problem, and content is the ultimate data governance challenge, because so many stakeholders are accessing and creating content every day," said Rajesh Ram, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer at Egnyte. "These accolades validate that we are fulfilling our ambition to deliver value to our customers across multiple dimensions at once – security, compliance, and employee productivity."
To provide a fair evaluation, G2 maintains a strict criteria for recognizing vendors with high satisfaction scores. Based on customer satisfaction and scale (determined by market share, vendor size, and social impact), the 2021 Grid® Report for each of the three categories ranks vendors into four quadrants - Leaders, High Performers, Contenders and Niche players. Leaders are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial scale and market presence, as well as global support and service resources.
Reviewers praised Egnyte for its unified governance platform that is easy to use and keeps their content secure anywhere. Notable enterprise customer reviews highlight Egnyte's leadership across collaboration, security, and scalability including:
"The most sophisticated tool for running and securing content - its features help me to run my business in an efficient manner and put my content to a fruit bearing position. This software ensures that the content of my file does not go somewhere across disconnected systems and unwanted locations. It gives enterprises a complete visibility of its files. Since I have complete dominance over my folders, I can safely collaborate with my clients." – Marketing Specialist
"It's good to thrive knowing that your data is in safe hands!" – Partner
"The user interface is simple and intuitive and navigation is easy to learn. Uploading large documents is seamless with a great drag and drop system. Flexibility is key as we run a number of simultaneous diligence processes and can grant access on a folder basis, making system security compatible with our need to multi-task. Most important, we don't have to spend a lot of time teaching/training our shareholders on how Egnyte works. Its intuitive interface is a time save for us. Egnyte is a very cost efficient solution for our file sharing and diligence process needs." – Financial Services Industry Professional
"Egnyte offers a storage solution that fully integrates into a Windows environment. The Egnyte server works like any other drive and it uses our authentication system for seamless security. The mobile app gives you convenient access to your files while on the go. The ability to request files from outside users via a drag and drop web interface is invaluable for helping projects get off the ground quicker, and less confusing than dealing with dozens of email attachments. It is very easy to recover damaged Excel files with Egnyte's file version tool." – Senior Vice President
To learn more about Egnyte's offerings and to view the full report, click here.
About Egnyte
Egnyte provides one unified platform to govern and gain insight into business content on any app, any device, anywhere. More than 16,000 businesses trust Egnyte to empower distributed teams, protect business-critical data and reduce file-sharing cost and complexity. Investors include Google Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Caufield & Byers, and Goldman Sachs. For more information, visit http://www.egnyte.com.
