MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Egnyte, the unified content security, compliance, and collaboration solution for multicloud businesses, today announced it has been recognized as a leader for "Next-Gen Data Security" and "Most Innovation in Data Governance" by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.
In their ninth edition, CDM's 2021 InfoSec Awards highlight innovative companies that showcase new technologies and unique capabilities that meet today's security challenges and address evolving challenges in cybersecurity.
"With digital content accumulating daily across disparate environments, it's incumbent upon organizations to understand where that content is located, how it's being accessed and used, and what security policies are in place to protect it," said Kris Lahiri, Co-Founder and Chief Security Officer at Egnyte. "Egnyte offers a simple, turnkey solution that discovers, classifies, secures and governs organizations' content from any device, any location, anywhere. We're honored to be recognized by CDM for these prestigious awards."
Egnyte launched its unified platform for content governance, privacy, compliance, and collaboration in February 2020. Since then, the company has added enhancements that include: machine learning for zero-day ransomware detection, smart caching, file analytics, and content discovery across on-premises and cloud environments. Egnyte also recently announced expanded integrations with Microsoft 365 (M365) and Predictive Risk Scoring that allows users to quickly quantify risk and safeguard sensitive content, in real-time.
"We searched globally for companies and technologies that were evolving their offerings to match today's current, and future, security challenges. Egnyte is worthy of these prestigious awards and it deserves strong consideration for deployment in your environment," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.
The complete list winners for CDM's 2021 InfoSec Awards can be found here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/
About Egnyte
Egnyte provides the only unified cloud content governance solution for collaboration, data security, compliance, and threat prevention for multicloud businesses. More than 17,000 organizations trust Egnyte to reduce risks and IT complexity, prevent ransomware and IP theft, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. Investors include GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, Caufield & Byers and Goldman Sachs. For more information, visit http://www.egnyte.com
About the Judging
The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, rather than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.
About Cyber Defense Magazine
With over 5 million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.
