Award Winners Announced by Cyber Defense Magazine at RSA Conference 2022
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Egnyte, a leader in cloud content security and governance, today announced that it has been recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading information security magazine, in the 2022 Global InfoSec Awards for the following categories: "Publisher's Choice - Data Governance" and "Publisher's Choice - Data Security." The 10th annual awards program honors InfoSec innovators from around the world.
"While perimeter and network security remain priorities for IT leaders, the focus is now on managing and protecting the data," said Kris Lahiri, Co-Founder and Chief Security Officer at Egnyte. "Egnyte allows businesses to take control of their mission-critical content in an environment that can handle a full spectrum of risks, from data exfiltration and ransomware to regulatory compliance, privacy, and much more. We are thrilled to receive this prestigious recognition from CDM."
In 2021, Egnyte made significant enhancements to enable companies of all sizes to fight back against ransomware. The company's Ransomware Protection solution – which can detect more than 2,000 ransomware signatures and automatically alert admins of the infected endpoint – is standard for all Egnyte customers to keep their data safe at every level. Over the past two years, Egnyte has also launched solutions specific to highly-regulated industries, including Life Sciences and Architecture, Engineering, and Construction.
"Egnyte embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.
In addition, Egnyte's Julie Giannini was named by CDM as one of the "Top Women in Cybersecurity." As Chief Customer Officer, Julie works closely with Egnyte's customers to ensure their voice is highlighted in the company's overall execution and strategy. She has more than 25 years of industry experience, with previous roles at notable companies like Ariba, Microsoft, New Relic, Oracle, TIBCO, and Yammer.
The full list of winners for the 2022 Global InfoSec Awards can be found here.
