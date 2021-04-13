MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Egnyte, the leader in cloud content collaboration and governance, today announced it has been recognized with a 2021 Comparably Award for Best Engineering Teams. The Comparably Awards are based on anonymous employee sentiment rankings across nearly 20 different workplace culture categories, from compensation, leadership, and co-workers to work-life balance, professional development opportunities, perks and benefits.
Rated by Comparably as having built one of the top 50 engineering teams in the country, Egnyte prioritizes a culture where commitment to technical excellence and innovation is matched by a workplace environment that values teamwork, wellbeing and career development. Comparably Award ratings were given during the COVID-19 pandemic (March 2020 through March 2021).
"Being recognized with a Comparably award is very important for our engineering team but also to the wider Egnyte organization as a whole, who all work extremely hard to bring our shared values to life," commented Tal Broner, executive vice president of engineering at Egnyte. "As a business, we believe that a supportive, positive workplace culture is central to our ability to innovate and to help our customers succeed, and we'll continue to invest time and energy to strengthen it further."
"The recognition that comes from a Comparably Award is important because it relies on the experiences and insight of a key set of stakeholders - the employees themselves," said Jason Nazar, CEO of Comparably. "Appearing in the top 50 list for engineering teams underlines the collective commitment required to build a group motivated to deliver on its values and is an achievement to be proud of."
