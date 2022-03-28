Software Finder recently conducted a webinar on how to avoid some crucial mistakes to successfully implement an EHR.
LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healthcare organizations, big or small, face a set of challenges when implementing a new Electronic Health Record (EHR). Recent studies indicate, however, that there is a high failure rate of 50% where EHR systems either fail or fail to be accurately utilized.
Hence, Software Finder partnered with an EHR Implementation Expert to help make the shift more comfortable.
The webinar covers an array of pain-points that consistently pop up during every implementation including migration of data, EHR testing, go-live activities and security assessment. Panelist Luke Wolfe, EHR Implementation Expert at Experity, discusses at great length the learning curve all practitioners go through with a new EHR and how to set yourself up for success.
"We had numerous practitioners and practice owners reach out to us with countless requests in regards to a fool-proof plan for EHR Implementation. This webinar is the answer to that," says CMO Marium Lodhi.
To watch the insightful webinar, click here.
You can also get in touch with Software Finder consultants directly by calling their helpline on 661 384 7070.
