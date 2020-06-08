WESTBURY, N.Y., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro Industries/GaugeTech (EIG) announces the release of its EnergyPQA.com™ next generation Energy Management Cloud solution. This new software system improves the results of energy management systems by adding predictive artificial intelligence and power quality analytics. The system predicts usage trends into the future, allowing users to proactively reduce demand and save on energy costs. It also provides deep insights into power quality to increase enterprise power reliability.
The EnergyPQA.com™ system utilizes patent pending Cloud based artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to predict future usage and perform usage analytics. The AI algorithms allow a user to see into the future concerning their energy usage and demand profiles. By taking advantage of these predictions, a user can implement meaningful actions. This results in substantive reductions in energy usage and cost.
In addition to energy usage, the system provides deep insights into power quality, to improve enterprise power system reliability. The system provides analytics on harmonics, PF, voltage surges, voltage sags and current fault data. With these tools, a user can look to improve reliability and alleviate dangerous and costly outages.
To ensure all data is safe in the Cloud, the EnergyPQA.com™ system uses advanced Cyber secure tools to provide role-based user access, to assure that customer data is safely hosted and cannot be compromised.
For more information on the EnergyPQA.com™ system, visit its webpage:
https://electroind.com/products/energypqa-com-application//