Power management company Eaton today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, included eight female leaders at Eaton on its Women of the Channel list for 2022. This list honors the accomplishments of women from all corners of the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers whose strategic vision, expertise and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.
CHICAGO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Eaton employees named to the list are Christine Burrows, senior national account manager; Bailee Day, marketing specialist; Penny Downey, channel marketing manager; Stephanie Durden, channel marketing manager; Beatriz Garcia, marketing specialist; Jennifer Schmid, manager – national accounts; Donna St-Denis, channel marketing manager and Michelle Wang, director of channel marketing.
"As Eaton continues to face a challenging global environment, these individuals, with support from their teams, have helped guide us to record results through their leadership, dedication, channel advocacy and creativity," said Chris Butler, president, Critical Power and Digital Infrastructure, Eaton. "We're proud to see their efforts in supporting our channel partnerships are being recognized. This recognition is a testament to their accomplishments."
By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women for their constant dedication to channel excellence.
"We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year's Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Their accomplishments will inspire others and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel."
CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at CRN.com/WOTC.
Eaton's Tripp Lite business provides industry-leading digital infrastructure solutions for consumers and IT customers worldwide, including cables and connectivity, charging solutions, mounts, carts, server racks, cooling, KVMs, UPS systems, PDUs and surge protectors. Learn more at tripplite.com.
Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and doing what's best for our stakeholders and all of society.
Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century. We reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit http://www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with their dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, they connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, they draw from their deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. © 2022. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Media Contact
Russell Jameson, Tripp Lite by Eaton, 7738691248, russelljameson@eaton.com
SOURCE Tripp Lite by Eaton