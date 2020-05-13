NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight Sleep, the world's first sleep fitness company, introduced today the Pod Pro, a high-tech bed that offers a personalized sleep experience for better health. Pod Pro retains vital features of the original and award-winning Pod, introducing new Room Climate and Weather Response, a Comfort Blend™ Integrated Topper, GentleRise™ Wake Up Technology, and double the number of sensors enabling new Heart Rate Variability monitoring and a Daily Health Check report. The advancements in the Pod Pro are part of Eight Sleep's journey to transform any ordinary bed into an advanced health platform that fuels both performance and longevity.
"As a pioneer of the sleep fitness category, we are committed to innovation and creating products that deliver science-backed results." shared Matteo Franceschetti, Co-founder and CEO of Eight Sleep, and a former competitive athlete. "With the Pod Pro, we are unlocking the best in seamless health monitoring by delivering new biometric readings to inform each user at the granular level of their true sleep needs, while also leveraging this data to create the most optimal temperature environment to enhance sleep quality."
Room Climate and Weather Response
The Pod Pro introduces new ambient sensors, measuring room temperature, humidity, and local weather to react intelligently. As the sleeping environment changes, the Pod will recommend adjustments to the bed temperature, to keep every individual comfortable all through the night.
Comfort Blend™ Integrated Topper
The thermoregulating layer of the Pod, the Active Grid, has been redesigned to incorporate a premium Comfort Blend™ foam topper for enhanced contouring and pressure-point relief, without sacrificing its dynamic heating and cooling performance.
The Active Grid continues to provide dynamic heating and cooling between 55 and 110 degrees Fahrenheit on each side of the bed, which has proven to positively influence the quality of sleep. Eight Sleep members enjoying temperature regulation on average fall asleep 7% faster, toss and turn 15% less per night, and experience 13% fewer wake-ups in the middle of the night.
DualSense™ Technology and Heart Rate Variability (HRV) Monitoring
With double the sensors, the Pod Pro strengthens sleep and biometric tracking beyond its original capabilities. The sensor upgrade unlocks a new Heart Rate Variability metric (HRV) that allows customers to understand the impact of sleep on their heart health and recovery. HRV variations can help users track their health and anticipate illness or fatigue if they see significant drops in this metric. The Pod Pro is the first mattress to enable constant monitoring of HRV, alongside other biometrics like Resting Heart Rate, Respiratory Rate, Sleep Stages, and Sleep Time.
These new data capabilities were developed with the backing of clinical research partnerships with Mount Sinai and UCSF. A comparative analysis shows Eight Sleep's Heart Rate tracking is within 1 heartbeat per minute compared to medical-grade ECG reports, allowing users to properly track their heart health in their sleep each night.
Daily Health Check
Utilizing the new sensing capabilities of the Pod Pro, users can access a Daily Health Check in the Eight Sleep app. The report comes in addition to the Daily Sleep Fitness Report, and includes the analysis of Respiratory Rate, Resting Heart Rate, and Heart Rate Variability, all key indicators of your physical wellness.
GentleRise™ Wake Up Technology
The first alarm of its kind, it uses gentle vibration at chest level to wake up each individual without any sound, while gradually cooling or warming the bed minutes before the set wake-up time—ensuring no disruption to a partner's sleep. Set and controlled from the Eight Sleep app, GentleRise™ was amongst the top features requested by users in the past year.
Following the success of the original Pod, Eight Sleep has built a devoted user base of business leaders, technology titans, venture capitalists, high-performing athletes, as well as working professionals looking to lead healthier lives. Among the brand's most vocal fans are Danny Green - LA Lakers, Jarvis Landry - Cleveland Browns, Ryan Lochte - Olympic Swimmer, Kristy Kowal - Olympic Swimmer Silver Medallist, Daryl Homer - Olympic Fencer Silver Medalist, Cassius Marsh - Jacksonville Jaguars, Mitchell Robinson - NY Knicks, Katie Boren - American Ballet Theatre, and Matthew Dellavedova - Cleveland Cavaliers.
Since launching in 2015, Eight Sleep has pioneered sleep performance within the health and wellness industry by harnessing data to deliver cutting-edge innovative products that leverage sleep to improve users' lives. The Pod Pro was built using data and knowledge accumulated over the years as an industry leader, tracking over 72 million hours of sleep stats and an extensive body of circadian rhythm research to create the next generation health platform.
"The most impressive new technologies enabling high-quality sleep are the products developed by Eight Sleep," explains Stanford University biology professor and member of Eight Sleep's Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Craig Heller, Ph.D. Dr. Heller and others on the company's Scientific Advisory Board, including world-class doctors and researchers from Harvard, UPenn, Mount Sinai, and Yale, have been crucial in the development of Eight Sleep's technology.
Available today
The Pod Pro is available to purchase online today. Pricing starts at $2,795 for a Full, $3,095 for Queen, $3,495 for King and California King. Priority upgrades are available for existing Eight Sleep members. Eight Sleep upholds its customer satisfaction, offering by providing a 100-night trial and free returns. For more information and to purchase the Pod Pro, visit eightsleep.com.
About Eight Sleep
Eight Sleep is the world's first sleep fitness brand with a mission to fuel human potential through optimal sleep. Founded in New York City in 2014, Eight Sleep leverages thermoregulation, data, and technology to design products to restore individuals to their peak energy levels every morning. Eight Sleep was named one of Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies of 2018", and recognized two years in a row by TIME's Best Inventions of the Year. Eight Sleep has raised $65M in funding from leading investors including, Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures, Y Combinator, Craft Ventures, and 8VC. To learn more, visit eightsleep.com.