CYPRESS, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EIZO Inc. announced that it has been awarded a Scientific and Technical Award by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for its ColorEdge CG Series monitors with integrated self-calibration sensors.
The Academy's Scientific and Technical Awards honor individuals and companies whose innovations have contributed in significant and lasting ways to motion pictures. The Academy will honor 17 scientific and technical achievements in a virtual Scientific and Technical Awards presentation on Saturday, February 13, 2021. The ceremony will be available on the Oscars website starting at 1 p.m. PT.
EIZO is honored to receive the esteemed award for the development of the ColorEdge CG Series hardware calibration monitors with built-in calibration sensors. The lead innovators behind the technology and direct recipients of the award are Senior Product Manager Masato Nakashima, Senior Engineer Junji Sakuda, Principal Engineer Koichi Ueno, and Principal Engineer Junro Yonemitsu.
EIZO's modern integrated calibration sensor technology is the result of extensive research and investment in imaging solutions for a range of markets, including healthcare. In 2005, EIZO introduced a medical monitor with a built-in sensor that calibrates the screen as well as stabilizes brightness for precise display of monochrome radiology images. EIZO build upon the technology, becoming the first manufacturer in the world to bring a self-calibrating color precision solution to market with the ColorEdge CG245W in 2010. EIZO's modern built-in sensor technology can be set to calibrate automatically, eliminating the need for a third-party calibration device while ensuring the screen stays color accurate. The sensor is developed and manufactured in-house at EIZO's own facilities – a testament to EIZO's passion and dedication to precise imaging.
Having a screen that users can trust is indispensable in many industries – in healthcare where lives depend on accurate imaging to diagnose and treat, and in creative fields such as film production where technology facilitates efficiency and provides peace of mind so editors and artists can focus more on the story they are trying to tell.
EIZO's ColorEdge monitors are relied on by major studios worldwide to bring some of the most inspiring and exciting stories and experiences to audiences everywhere.
"Industrial Light & Magic has been delighted with the imaging performance and feature set of the self-calibrating EIZO monitors since their introduction. The journey together with our friends at EIZO has been a pleasure and we are thrilled to see them receive this much-deserved recognition by the Academy Sci-Tech Awards council."
Industrial Light & Magic
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), The Mandalorian (2019), Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)
"In order to deliver our award-winning work, we rely on our award-winning technology partners! Congratulations to our friends at EIZO on this well-deserved honor from the Academy. DNEG is proud to use EIZO's auto-calibrating ColorEdge monitors across our global VFX facilities to ensure we always deliver the highest possible quality movie experience."
DNEG
Dune (2021), No Time To Die (2021), Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), Tenet (2020)
"We could not be more excited for & proud of our colleagues at EIZO on this exceptional accomplishment - well deserved. We've used EIZO displays on every Pixar film since Finding Dory and applaud the Academy for bestowing this recognition - congratulations!"
Pixar Animation Studios
Soul (2020), Toy Story 4 (2019), Coco (2017)
"The best part about the EIZO hardware is that it self-calibrates. And as a supervisor, that's critical because you want to know that what you are looking at is perfect, is color accurate, and is sharp and consistent."
Skydance Media
Terminator: Dark Fate (2019)
"And the award goes to, EIZO!! Congratulations on your Sci-Tech Award. Your monitors have helped us contribute incredible imagery to the biggest films and television in Hollywood: Dune, Terminator: Dark Fate, Beastie Boys Story, and The Stand just to name a few. Your achievement is well deserved!"
Wylie VFX
Dune (2021), Beastie Boys Story (2020), The Stand (2020), Terminator: Dark Fate (2019)
Yoshitaka Jitsumori, President & CEO of EIZO Corporation commented, "At EIZO, we believe that continued investment in our employees' growth through a corporate culture that facilitates creativity, problem-solving, and passion is the key to success. EIZO is proud to recognize the accomplishments of every employee whose dedication, ingenuity and teamwork brought this influential solution to the creative industry, even going back to those who started the journey with our calibration solution for healthcare. Every innovation is a building block for the next and I am proud to see that our employees' diverse experience in a range of industries continues to contribute to truly innovative technologies for the next. This achievement will serve as another steppingstone to even greater things in the future, as we continue our mission to provide highly precise and sophisticated imaging solutions made with dedication and care."
About EIZO
EIZO Inc., which means image in Japanese, is a visual technology company that develops and manufactures high-end display solutions. EIZO integrates hardware and software technologies with consulting, web hosting, and other services to help customers in business, graphics, gaming, medicine, maritime, and other fields work more comfortably, efficiently, and creatively. For more information, please visit http://www.eizo.com.
