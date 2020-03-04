ST. LOUIS, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the global and rapidly evolving coronavirus outbreak, ej4 has released several new training series to help clients inform their employees about what coronavirus is, and how they can take precautionary measures to prepare for a pandemic situation.
These new training videos come at no additional charge for clients who use ej4's Business Skills Library. "Our customers trust us to provide their workforce with the most up-to-date content. It's our mission to create "just in time" content so they can focus on running their business," says Kathy Irish, Vice President of Operations at ej4. "We proactively created this content for our clients and their employees because we truly care about their well-being." The new content not only includes COVID-19 specific training courses but also courses on general pandemic planning.
ej4's in-house content creation process allowed them the agility to create this content right at the moment of need. "We pride ourselves on being responsive and nimble in our content creation. Our dedicated staff in Kansas City and St. Louis worked tirelessly to create these videos in an accelerated timeline," says Ryan Eudy, CEO at ej4. "Similar to training employees to keep them safe from harassment, safe working with electricity, or working in confined spaces, employers should be concerned with keeping employees safe from coronavirus."
ej4's experience with other non-traditional training topics helped guide their process for fast-tracking this content. "This is not the first unconventional but modern training topic we have covered at ej4," says Irish. "Human trafficking, opioid addiction, and mental health are just a few of the public health topics we covered in 2019. Information is quickly changing and employees are unsettled, so our intention is that these courses can alleviate fear while providing actionable steps to keep employees safe."
The company also understands the urgency of communicating with employees about this training content, and that clients are looking for an efficient way of doing so. "We understand our clients need to urgently roll out this content to their learners," says Chris Scherting, Vice President of Marketing. "Along with these new courses, we are providing clients with email templates, promotional fliers and a comprehensive curriculum of 40 courses to promote this new content to their employees and aid them through this crisis."
To learn more about ej4's coronavirus training content, visit www.ej4.com or contact them at sales@ej4.com.
About ej4
Since 2004, ej4 has delivered the unexpected in the eLearning industry. We apply proven research on training, design and human behavior to create a complete learning solution that includes off-the-shelf training videos, an LMS with authoring tool, personalized support, and custom content services. Learn more about our complete learning solution at www.ej4.com.