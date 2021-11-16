ST. LOUIS, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EK®, the leading computer liquid cooling solutions provider, is exhibiting at SC21, one of the biggest international conferences featuring high-performance computing. At the event, EK will be debuting two of its latest additions to the EK Fluid Works portfolio, extending its Compute Series of liquid cooled multi-GPU workstations to now include a rackmount GPU server and a new ultra-compact desktop GPU workstation. EK has also been selected to host a presentation on the topic of Green Computing at the SC21 Exhibitor Forum.
EK Fluid Works X7000-RM and X7000-C
The EK Fluid Works X7000-RM is a self-contained, fully liquid-cooled 5U rackmount GPU server designed to drop into any existing server rack environment, providing liquid-cooled computing performance and reliability with unmatched simplicity and flexibility. Server-grade AMD EPYC CPUs, up to 7 professional and data center GPUs, and up to 2TB ECC memory enable customization for the most data intensive compute workflows.
What makes the X7000-RM extraordinary, is the first-of-its-kind, completely modular, and easily removable/replaceable liquid cooling system. By disconnecting the GPUs from the loop via QDC fittings and removing a couple of screws, the entire front half of the chassis (containing the liquid cooling system) separates from the back half (containing the compute system). Quick removal of the entire cooling system for maintenance or replacement has never been easier.
"We are extremely excited to be expanding the EK Fluid Works product portfolio at SC21," said Kat Silberstein, CEO, EK Americas. "A multi-GPU rackmount server that features a completely self-contained and removeable/replaceable liquid cooling system is definitely a game changer for the industry."
A special offer will be available as well – every pre-order of the EK Fluid Works X7000-RM rackmount server will include a spare modular cooling unit for free.
The EK Fluid Works X7000-C is the smallest, most powerful, user expandable and serviceable liquid-cooled multi-GPU workstation available. With server-level components, up to 4 liquid-cooled GPUs, and up to 1.5TB of ECC memory, it packs the performance of a powerful GPU compute server into a desktop workstation about the size of a small subwoofer.
Consistent with the rest of the EK Fluid Works portfolio, the X7000-C features industrial-grade dripless Quick Disconnect Couplings (QDCs) on the GPUs, allowing users to add GPUs with plug-and-play simplicity as computing workloads increase over time, or seamlessly remove/replace a GPU in the event of a failure. With this level of computing horsepower, state-of-the art liquid cooling, and easy expandability and serviceability, one would be hard pressed to find a comparable product on the market.
EK Selected to Speak at SC21 Exhibitor Forum
EK is proud to be one of the presenters in this year's Exhibitor Forum. Sandi Logar, the Head of the Enterprise Business Unit at EK, will be discussing how liquid cooling is becoming a vital part of high-performance computing's future and the global efforts for preserving the world we live in. Don't miss his presentation "Addressing the Challenge of Efficient, Scalable, and Green Thermal Management of Future High-Performance Computing" on November 17th at 2pm CST.
"We are honored to have been selected as a presenter in SC 2021's Exhibitor Forum," said Sandi Logar, Head of the Enterprise Business Unit at EK. "We will get a chance to share our insights about the thermal management challenges in the HPC market, and educate attendees on the role that liquid cooling will play in various industry environments."
EK will also have a booth at the event, Booth #1833, located in the Exhibit Hall 3 of America's Center. Visitors can drop by the booth to discover and test the power of liquid cooling in EK Fluid Works workstations and servers, between November 15th and 18th.
For more information about the SC21 event and registration, please visit https://sc21.supercomputing.org/.
