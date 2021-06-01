SAN ANTONIO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EK®, the leading premium liquid cooling solutions manufacturer, will present their newest products and innovations at Computex 2021 EK Expo. The event will be held virtually and feature announcements from the four main product lines inside EK (EK Fluid Works, EK Fluid Gaming, EK Quantum and EK AIO). This event will specifically feature achievements from multiple product lines that target a wide array of users, from gamers to content creators.
"IT technology is relentlessly advancing, but that is not the only thing. There is also heat as a byproduct." said Edvard König, Founder of EK. "Our passion is developing innovations that can tackle those challenges. If you are a computer enthusiast or IT professional, we have solutions that will make your life easier. This is what we will be presenting, at our 3rd EK Expo."
Audiences can expect to be given a detailed walkthrough of new products, their advancements, and what to expect from EK in the future.
X7000-C and X7000-RM from EK Fluid Works
Following the successful release of our complete lineup of fully liquid-cooled workstation PCs, EK Fluid Works introduced two new variations of their Compute series, the X7000-C and the X7000-RM. The goal was to bring the same power and performance as the original X7000 but to offer it in two more accommodating forms for users.
The X7000-C, which stands for compact, is a high-end workstation that delivers users intense computing power in only a fraction of the size. The workstation is easily serviceable and upgradeable with 1 to 4 fully liquid cooled GPUs. Industrial-grade QDCs (Quick Disconnect Couplings) limit the downtime needed for repairs as GPUs can be easily inserted and connected. The X7000-RM, which stands for rack-mountable, is entirely self-contained, user expandable, and can accommodate up to 7 GPUs.
Small Form Factor Gaming PC from EK Fluid Gaming
The latest gaming PC from EK Fluid Gaming is powered exclusively by the new EK AIO Plus to provide users a premium gaming experience. The PC also features a water-cooled AMD Ryzen CPU and the choice of an AMD Radeon or NVIDIA RTX GPU. Its impressive hardware is housed inside the Lian-Li PC-011D Mini to give it a clean and understated look. With only 70% of the original size, the compact design perfectly fits a broader range of spaces and budgets. It is the ideal gaming PC for users who are looking for a compact yet powerful build.
A New Line of Closed Loop Coolers from EK AIO
EK will be unveiling two series of circular-design, all-in-one liquid cooling solutions, the EK-Nucleus Lux and the EK-Nucleus Vision, with the promise of more in the future. The Nucleus line brings many new features, including a rotatable pump top, improved fitting positions, and an LCD display. This last detail allows users to customize the look of their CPU cooler more than ever before by setting the display for internal data, personal branding, and even gifs.
The EK-Nucleus Lux series features AIOs made for customers searching to light up their PC with the help of RGB lighting, which is featured in the fans and pump unit. The fan-like D-RGB lighting effect around the pump top is an excellent addition for those that seek that perfect RGB AIO aesthetic. The EK-Nucleus Vision series elaborates on the foundation of the line and enhances it. It offers all the Nucleus line core features and adds the LCD readout and extra gadgets. The bright LCD screen can display 24-bit color and allows users to customize the look of their CPU cooler.
Expansion of Portfolio from EK Quantum
The EK Quantum Line is now offering new radiators, fans, pumps, reservoirs, combo units, fittings, and water blocks that are all designed and developed around the idea of perfectly matching and complementing liquid cooling components that bring unparalleled aesthetic uniformity.
More than 50 new radiators, including multiport and crossflow models, will provide users with more versatility, in addition to all being available in white. Two new fans will cater to the needs of those who seek high-performance radiator cooling and bright visual performance.
Velocity² is a complete redesign of the bestselling EK Quantum CPU water block, featuring a cooling engine that will be specifically tuned for each generation of processors. There is also an innovative, patent-pending mounting mechanism, the ExactMount, to make the water block installation quick and precise. Vector² GPU water blocks will follow the same trend by placing a concealed LED strip on the long side of the GPU block accompanied by a new GPU backplate design.
The EK-Matrix 7 is a product raster bound to set a new standard in PC liquid cooling. Previously there was only one standard across the entire market: G1/4" thread. Now, there's a new dimension. Increments of 7mm manage the height of products and the distance between ports.
"We are constantly innovating the best products and cultivating strategic partnerships in order to bring new solutions to market," said Kat Silberstein, CEO Americas, EK. "It's great to be able to share this passion with our customers and partners globally - our EK Expo is also a special place where enthusiasts can gather together with the EK Team, seamlessly and virtually."
The Computex 2021 EK Expo event will officially start on June 1st and run to June 4th, 2021.
For more information and a link to our event:
https://www.ekwb.com/liquid-cooling-online-event-ek-expo-computex-2021/
About EK
With global headquarters in Slovenia, US headquarters in San Antonio TX, offices in Silicon Valley, CA and around the world - EK delivers a full line of liquid cooling solutions and high-end products through a unified channel of partners, distributors and resellers worldwide.
For more information please visit: http://www.ekwb.com
Media Contact
Jake LaRue, EK Waterblocks, +1 6504384328, kat@ekwb.com
SOURCE EK Waterblocks