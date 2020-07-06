SALT LAKE CITY, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EKA Solutions, Inc., provider of a cloud-based integrated freight ecosystem management platform, announced today it has launched its affordable cloud-based end-to-end predictive visibility platform for carriers, brokers and shippers of any size. EKA predictive visibility solution is available to all customers regardless of whether it is an EKA-Omni-TMSTM platform subscriber or not.
EKA provides a transformational digital freight management, dFEMX®, ecosystem platform to manage all the customer's freight businesses including freight exchange and third-party services. EKA serves as the system of record across multiple applications and seamlessly ties into other freight solutions (TMS, driver apps, etc.) and third-party services.
"Industry experts forecast predictive transportation visibility will soon be a requirement for all supply chain trading participants. Existing Visibility and ETA services are expensive and create structural misalignment and primarily cater to large shippers and 3PLs," said JJ Singh, Founder, Investor and CEO of EKA Solutions, Inc. "EKA's predictive visibility solution empowers carriers and brokers of any size to proactively lower operating costs and offer real time visibility to all customers at costs that are competitive with their large competitors," added Singh.
"EKA's solution relies on flexible location data sources including ELDs and driver apps, cutting edge ETA algorithms, low cost data systems integration and visibility layers to deliver real time accurate visibility into where goods are and when they will be delivered," added Mark Walker, Investor, President and Chief Digital Officer for EKA solutions, Inc.
About EKA
EKA Solutions, Inc., provides a transformational cloud-based SaaS digital freight ecosystem management platform, dFEMX®, to manage all the customer's freight businesses including freight exchange and third-party services. As part of dFEMX® Offering, EKA provides the Smart, Unified Platform EKA Omni-TMS® for - Virtually – Everyone. EKA Omni-TMS ® is designed to transform the transportation and logistics industry. It empowers small, medium and large size broker, carrier and shipper businesses to operate from quote-to-cash with affordable and best-in-class digital tools, enabling the higher performance demanded in tomorrow's supply chain. With real-time information, EKA Omni-TMS® enables brokers, carriers and shippers to provide visibility and transparency as they fluidly trade across an expanding and verified network with key, trusted partners. For more information about EKA, visit: https://www.go-eka.com.
