SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EKA Solutions Inc, the industry leading provider of cloud-based integrated freight management ecosystem for carriers, brokers, and shippers, today announced real-time integration with KeepTruckin and Samsara, two of the global telematics platforms leaders.

Designed to tech-up carriers, brokers, and shippers for the future of business, EKA Omni-TMS is a native cloud-based SaaS TMS that has become the company's signature solution product and has earned EKA the prestigious FreightTech 100 award.

"EKA's fluid real-time integration provides the smallest trucking company with the same capabilities and benefits as large companies – optimize dispatch productivity, effectuate timely 2-way communication, deliver real time load movement visibility, improve carrier cashflow through electronic document capture and transmission and, enhance driver compliance with hours-of-service rules." says JJ Singh, Founder and CEO for EKA Solutions, Inc. "In addition, this seamless integration will help significantly improve broker productivity."

"EKA's innovative and best-in-class solutions will help fleet managers to be digitally connected with their drivers during the lifecycle of a loaded or empty truck move" said Mark Walker, President and CDO. "Also, it enables a broker to automatically monitor the movement of the load from pick-up to delivery in a seamless productive manner."

EKA Solutions, Inc., provides a transformational cloud-based SaaS digital freight ecosystem management platform, dFEMX, to manage all the customer's freight businesses including freight exchange and third-party services. As part of the dFEMX Offering, EKA provides the Smart, Unified Platform EKA Omni-TMS™ for - Virtually – Everyone. EKA Omni-TMS is designed to transform the transportation and logistics industry. It empowers small, medium, and large size broker, carrier, and shipper businesses to operate from quote-to-cash with affordable and best-in-class digital tools, enabling the higher performance demanded in tomorrow's supply chain. With real-time information, EKA Omni-TMS enables brokers, carriers, and shippers to provide visibility and transparency as they fluidly trade across an expanding and verified network with key, trusted partners. For more information, visit: https://www.go-eka.com

