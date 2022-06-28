ekar, the Middle East's first and largest personal mobility company, announced its industry-first agreement with SellAnyCar.com.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SellAnyCar.com customers in the UAE can now enjoy a seamless and immediate solution to their mobility needs after selling their car by accessing ekars stationed at SellAnyCar.com branches. Launch Video: Watch out launch video
The partnership provides clear benefits to SellAnyCar.com customers as replacement car services can often be time-consuming and expensive. Customers can now instantly drive away upon selling their car with no paperwork or down payments via the ekar app at a fraction of a taxi or ride-hailing cost.
Anuvrat Gaurav, Country Manager for SellAnyCar.com, stated, "We are excited to launch this first-of-its-kind partnership in UAE with ekar. Our aim has always been to bring value to all the customers of SellAnyCar.com. We have been doing this for the last eight years, and with this free value-added service, we are looking forward to enhancing our customer experience, even after they have sold their car to us."
"Symbiotic partnerships such as this add tremendous value to all stakeholders. Combining the SellAnyCar.com hassle-free 'Sell your car in 30 minutes' service with ekar's seamless mobility services is a no-brainer. We saw the complementary effect that ekar could bring to an individual after selling his vehicle, and jumped at the opportunity," commented Stas Betin, Chief Commercial Officer, ekar.
ekar is the only company in the Middle East able to offer users access to the entire self-drive vertical for cars, from pay-per-minute to monthly rentals. Users can choose from thousands of short-term pay-per-minute, daily, and weekly carshare options, plus longer-term monthly car subscription packages via ekar's Self-drive Super App.
Since its inception in 2016 by Founder Vilhelm Hedberg, ekar has grown from a 15-vehicle pilot program with Etihad Airways to a multi-country service used by more than 280,000 customers and booked an impressive 1.7 million trips. ekar now operates in UAE, KSA, Thailand, and Malaysia.
About ekar:
ekar is the Middle East's first and largest self-drive mobility platform, providing users on-demand access to a network of thousands of carshare and subscription leasing vehicles within its 'Self-Drive Super App'. ekar's vision is to improve the way people consume transportation and achieve scale by MaaS-enabling car rental and leasing companies and peer-to-peer rentals via ekar's Mobility OS.
About SellAnyCar.com
SellAnyCar.com is the Middle East's first car buying service, which offers FREE and instant online car valuation, FREE car inspection, a GUARANTEE to purchase ANY car within 30 minutes and takes care of all the paperwork. Whatever the make, model, age or condition – SellAnyCar.com will buy any car.
How do we do it? Well, as the largest and most established buyer of cars, SellAnyCar.com has the purchasing power to offer a competitive price for your car and to buy it straight away. With branches all over the country, SellAnyCar.com is the easiest and quickest way to sell your car.
