CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eKnowID has released their newest resource: A Comprehensive Guide to Hiring in Small Businesses. The guide discusses how to go about listing a new job opening, screen candidates, and how to prepare for interviews in a way that finds the right talent for your business.
eKnowID recommends casting a wider net when posting your job listing, targeting online job boards like Indeed, LinkedIn, and GlassDoor. Depending on the job you're offering, however, targeting a specialized job board like Dice can be beneficial.
A particular challenge for small businesses is screening candidates. eKnowID suggests cutting down your list of candidates before investing in screening. "A majority of companies run background checks to verify a candidate's education and previous employment history," eKnowID says in the resource. "Background checks can also shed light on credit profiles and any criminal history. The Society for Human Resource Management reports that 98% of background screenings are to check for criminal records."
The resource also discusses the unique challenges of interviewing for small businesses and provides tips on how to make interviews a positive experience for both sides.
To learn more about the hiring process for small businesses, visit eKnowID here.
About eKnowID:
eKnowID is a licensed P.I. firm used by trusted employers nationwide. eKnowID was founded in 2013 as part of KENTECH, an award-winning, investigative firm, solving on an enterprise-level for government officials. They offer background checks that help you make an informative and clear hiring decision. With nearly 1,000,000 different types of background searches run every year, their technology picks up 25% more red flags than any other available reports.
