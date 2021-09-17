SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you get the new iPhone 13 yet? Don't forget to protect it! elago's line of iPhone 13 cases have something for everyone! In addition to their classic iPhone 12 styles, they brought back some of their past popular case designs, as well as new innovative styles for the iPhone 13.
As a design company, elago focuses on creating things that are useful and beautiful. elago's designers are instructed to create products that they themselves would love to use. In doing so, they are confident that when a product reaches a customer's hands, they will fall in love with it.
Silicone Case
iPhone 13 Mini | iPhone 13 | iPhone 13 Pro | iPhone 13 Pro Max
The elago Silicone case is a classic and fan favorite. These cases have a soft touch with great grip and protection! The elago Silicone case is available in a variety of colors including white, lovely pink, mint, purple, black, stone, nightglow blue, orange, hot pink, red, midnight green, and jean indigo. Protect your new iPhone with the elago case that has been in Amazon's top 100 every year!
MagSafe Silicone Case
iPhone 13 | iPhone 13 Pro | iPhone 13 Pro Max
The elago MagSafe Silicone case is just like the classic Silicone Case but was designed specifically for Apple's MagSafe charger. The case locks on to a MagSafe charger or any other MagSafe accessory with ease using stronger magnets than the competition. Get ready for Apple's MagSafe revolution with elago's MagSafe Silicone case!
Hybrid
iPhone 13 Mini | iPhone 13 | iPhone 13 Pro | iPhone 13 Pro Max
The elago Hybrid case is a blend of polycarbonate and TPU that offers full coverage protection from everyday use! The camera guard provides an extra layer of protection for your incredible cameras. This case is smudge free and is anti-yellowing. Let the design of the iPhone 13 shine through without sacrificing any protection with elago's Hybrid case.
Glide
iPhone 13 | iPhone 13 Pro | iPhone 13 Pro Max
The elago Glide case is back! The Glide design was elago's most successful case for the iPhone 5. This case adds a splash of color to your phone and is perfect for anyone who loves a color blocked design! The elago Glide cases for the iPhone 13 will be available in a variety of colors. Mix and match with your outfit or your favorite sports team!
Pebble
iPhone 13 | iPhone 13 Pro | iPhone 13 Pro Max
The elago Pebble case is a textured case with a special coating that mixes in real stone giving it a unique look and feel! Made from durable TPU, the case offers great protection from everyday use and drops. Protect your iPhone 13 with the unique Pebble case that brings nature into your hands.
Urban Clear
iPhone 13 | iPhone 13 Pro | iPhone 13 Pro Max
The elago Urban Clear case is an upgraded simple and clear case! This case was designed to be slim while still providing great grip. This case features a rounded design to make your iPhone feel more natural in your hand. It includes a striped pattern on the inside giving it a cool looking effect that refracts light. There's nothing plain about this case!
Armor
iPhone 13 | iPhone 13 Pro | iPhone 13 Pro Max
The elago Armor case is the new everyday carry case that you need! This case is strong and tough without the bulk. The sleek style doesn't sacrifice protection and is made from durable TPU material – making it an excellent day to day case. Don't sacrifice aesthetics or protection when choosing a case!
Get your cases now on Amazon and elago.com!
elago is a design company first and foremost. Their moto is "simple sophistication" because they create products that are useful and aesthetic. All of their designs are created in-house from scratch which ensures that the product you get is detail oriented and works perfectly.
elago started in San Diego, CA in 2002 and has received numerous international design awards including Spark Awards and reddot awards.
