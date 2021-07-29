SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elation Health, the clinical-first technology powering the future of independent primary care, today announced three new executive hires: Pratik Savai is joining as chief technology officer (CTO), Sara Pastoor MD, in a new role as director of primary care advancement, and Jenifer Ho, as vice president of marketing. Elation Health is continuing to hire rapidly after doubling its team size last year and raising a $40M Series C round led by Generation IM in December 2020. For more information on remote and San Francisco-based digital health careers with Elation, visit elationhealth.com/careers.
About the executives:
Pratik Savai, chief technology officer— Savai is responsible for leading Elation's product and engineering teams, ensuring security and stability of its clinical-first SaaS platform, and scaling its infrastructure and processes to support continued growth. He was previously EVP Engineering at Cornerstone where he led multiple transformations for accelerating their product development at scale in the cloud. Savai has experience building product development teams globally, architecting platforms that support multiple products used by millions of users, and setting up product development processes that allow for effective collaboration amongst hundreds of team members.
"The importance of primary care to both our healthcare system and to us as individual patients can't be understated," said Savai. "Elation has already done the hard work of creating a platform that physicians love and trust. I'm thrilled to join the team and help expand the capabilities of our platform so that independent primary care providers achieve new heights of business and clinical success."
Sara Pastoor, MD, director of primary care advancement— Dr. Pastoor is collaborating with primary care leaders across the Elation network and the company's allied partners to support a healthier future for patients in this new role. She brings over 20 years of experience as a practicing primary care physician and healthcare executive, previously leading transformation with the Army Medical Department, serving as the inaugural director for University of Texas Health's Primary Care Center in San Antonio, and most recently as medical director for value based solutions with 3M.
Jenifer Ho, vice president of marketing— Ho is leading strategy for Elation's marketing operations, including product marketing, demand generation, integrated marketing and creative. As a digital marketing leader with over 17 years experience in B2B, B2C and B2B2C marketing, she previously served as head of business growth and demand generation marketing at Lyft and held marketing leadership roles at hyper growth companies including DocuSign and Fastly.
Elation continues to invest in its core platform while adding new capabilities to support business operations for independent primary care. The company has plans to develop solutions in billing and payment collection, patient population management and interoperability — ensuring practices have the tools to drive high-quality patient outcomes and business success in the transition to value-based care.
About Elation
Elation Health is the most trusted technology platform for independent primary care. Since 2010, the company has delivered clinical-first solutions — built on an award-winning collaborative electronic health record — that help practices start, grow, communicate, and succeed in delivering the highest-quality personalized care to patients. Elation Health is empowering primary care providers to uphold the craft of medicine, while thriving in an evolving healthcare landscape. Today, Elation Health serves 14,000 clinicians caring for seven million Americans. Learn more at elationhealth.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
